Sorted! Success for Ipswich jubilee street party saved by Star

Residents of St Leonards Road held a Platinum Jubilee party fit for the queen on Saturday, June 4. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Platinum Jubilee street party previously at risk of cancellation went ahead this weekend after being saved by the Ipswich Star's We'll Sort It campaign.

The St Leonards Road party initially couldn't go ahead after Suffolk County Council denied the preliminary plans.

Just hours after the Ipswich Star ran a story on the residents' disappointment, news came that their application had been reconsidered and approved.

Residents of St Leonards Road were able to party in style on Saturday, June 4. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Those involved in the Platinum Jubilee party-planning were elated to be able to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne with their friends and neighbours.

Suffolk County Council's refusal to grant the road closure meant the St Leonards Road party wasn't initially going to go ahead. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Residents gathered on Saturday, June 4 to party in style, taking to the streets in their best Platinum Jubilee and Union flag-themed dresses.

Mervin Russen, Jo Brown and Councillor Carah Barbor at the St Leonards Road street party. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Party organisers worked hard to bring the Jubilee plans together, creating a celebration complete with bright decorations and delicious baked goods.

St Leonards Street party for the Jubilee Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: charlotte Bond

In March, Joanne Brown, one of the St Leonards Road party organisers, was denied a street party permit due to Suffolk County Council's restriction on 'through roads'.

Mrs Brown was told that her application for a party over the bank holiday weekend hadn't been approved because the road was adjoined by both King Edward Road and Fitzmaurice Road.

Street parties had been held on St Leonards Road before, leaving party planners disgruntled by the change in regulations.

Just hours after the Ipswich Star ran a story about the no-go jubilee street party as part of our We'll Sort It campaign, news came that the application had been approved.

As a result, St Leonards Road was able to celebrate together on Saturday.

Suffolk County Council says it has approved 148 applications for smaller residential street parties and 37 applications for larger events managed by local authorities over the weekend.

If you have a problem that we might be able to fix, we want to hear from you. Get in touch by emailing Clarissa Place at clarissa.place@archant.co.uk and a member of the Ipswich Star team will contact you.