Ipswich music festival cancelled for 2020 – but date set for 2021 return

PUBLISHED: 17:59 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 07 July 2020

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Philip Charles

Organisers behind a new music festival and industry summit aiming to promote Ipswich as a destination for touring bands have been forced to cancel this year’s event.

The Smokehouse owner and manager Joe Bailey, organiser of Sound City Ipswich, said cancelling the 2020 event had been a difficult decision. Picture: DAVID LANGDONThe Smokehouse owner and manager Joe Bailey, organiser of Sound City Ipswich, said cancelling the 2020 event had been a difficult decision. Picture: DAVID LANGDON

Sound City Ipswich, held for the first time last year and due to return on Friday, October 2 this year, has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But event organisers have confirmed that acts already signed up will be on the bill for the event’s return next year, set for Friday, October 1 2021.

MORE: Inaugural Sound City Ipswich success prompts return for 2020

Festival organiser Joe Bailey said uncertainty around large gatherings and social distancing meant it was not possible to go ahead with this year’s event.

He said: “The live music and cultural sector has been hit beyond belief by the pandemic, and government guidance and support has been slow and ambiguous to say the least.

The line-up poster for the first acts confirmed for Sound City Ipswich 2020, who will now perform at the festival's return in 2021. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWICHThe line-up poster for the first acts confirmed for Sound City Ipswich 2020, who will now perform at the festival's return in 2021. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWICH

“Industry experts are suggesting that live music as we know it will most probably not return until 2021. Therefore we can’t invest our time, money and efforts into something which we would not know would go ahead until much closer to the time.

“We’ll use this time to build something even more exciting for next year, concentrate our efforts to champion local original talent and come back stronger.”

Last year’s sold out inaugural event featured 25 artists performing across four stages – a free outdoor stage hosted by BBC Introducing on the Cornhill as well as The Smokehouse, Corn Exchange and Manor Ballroom.

Dingus Khan performing at the Corn Exchange for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: STUART GILSONDingus Khan performing at the Corn Exchange for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: STUART GILSON

It was coupled with a conference featuring local performers, booking agents, promoters, venues and other industry insiders as a means of promoting Ipswich as a destination for more touring acts to visit, and showcase East Anglian bands for support slots.

The nine acts already confirmed for this year will be transferred to next year’s event.

Those booked to date are Porridge Radio; Warmduscher; TrueMendous; Big Joanie; Chubby and the Gang; Pregoblin; Joe and the S**tboys; Anorak Patch and Parris Robbo.

Those who have already bought tickets are being contacted to transfer tickets to next year, process a refund or donate the ticket cost to Out Loud Music, the community interest company which organises the event and runs The Smokehouse.

MORE: Online music festival Lock East Live to be held in Ipswich

The event has been supported by organisers of the Sound City Liverpool festival as well as Ipswich Borough Council and funding from Arts Council England.

To find out more and stay up to date visit the event website here.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Mapped – where is yet to reopen in Ipswich town centre?

A number of shops and cafes in Ipswich town centre are yet to reopen following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown/Charlotte Bond

