First acts announced for major Ipswich music festival
PUBLISHED: 10:30 28 February 2020
Philip Charles
The first bands for Ipswich's new music festival and conference have been unveiled - with organisers hoping for another sell-out event.
The debut Sound City Ipswich festival featured 28 acts performing across four stages in the town last October, as part of efforts to promote the town as a destination for touring artists.
The event, which sold out for its inaugural year, will be coupled once again with a conference on Friday, October 2 this year, with a launch-event on the Cornhill the evening before.
Now, festival chiefs have confirmed the first 10 acts on the bill:
- Warmduscher - Dystopian disco band who performed at The Smokehouse this year and count Iggy Pop among their fans
- Dry Cleaning - London post-punk outfit touring off the back of debut EP Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks
- Big Joanie - '80s and '90s inspired music linked with Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore's own record label
- Porridge Radio - Sound City Ipswich marks their first appearance in Ipswich ahead of debut album release Every Bad
- Chubby & The Gang - Fast punk influenced by Wilko Johnson
- Joe and the S***boys - bisexual vegan punk band from the Faroe Islands
- Pregoblin - Up-and-coming London duo with links to Gorillaz
- TrueMendous - Birmingham-based MC narrating stories over hip hop, soul and RnB tunes
- Anorak Patch - Pop performers championed by BBC6 Music host Steve Lamacq
- Parris Robbo - Ipswich artist performing rap, RnB and electronic music
Last year's event featured a free BBC Introducing stage on the Cornhill, with performances at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and Smokehouse venues.
Supported by the Liverpool Sound City showcase and Arts Council England, the event once again aims to promote Ipswich as a gig-going destination and provide a fresh platform for local artists to perform alongside emerging names from across the country.
Organiser Joe Bailey said: "Sound City has made Ipswich a viable gig-going destination for touring artists as well as a major platform for local artists to hone their skills on a bigger stage, make industry connections and get booked at larger UK festivals.
"We aim to emulate the success of last year flooding the town with exciting music and a bit of mayhem."
For more information, tickets and to get involved visit the website here.