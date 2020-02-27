E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
First acts announced for major Ipswich music festival

PUBLISHED: 10:30 28 February 2020

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Philip Charles

The first bands for Ipswich's new music festival and conference have been unveiled - with organisers hoping for another sell-out event.

Porridge Radio will be performing at Sound City Ipswich in 2020. Picture: EL HARDWICKPorridge Radio will be performing at Sound City Ipswich in 2020. Picture: EL HARDWICK

The debut Sound City Ipswich festival featured 28 acts performing across four stages in the town last October, as part of efforts to promote the town as a destination for touring artists.

The event, which sold out for its inaugural year, will be coupled once again with a conference on Friday, October 2 this year, with a launch-event on the Cornhill the evening before.

READ MORE: New Ipswich music festival to showcase town as a stop for touring bands

Now, festival chiefs have confirmed the first 10 acts on the bill:

Dry Cleaning are to play at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: HANNA KATRINADry Cleaning are to play at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: HANNA KATRINA

- Warmduscher - Dystopian disco band who performed at The Smokehouse this year and count Iggy Pop among their fans

- Dry Cleaning - London post-punk outfit touring off the back of debut EP Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks

- Big Joanie - '80s and '90s inspired music linked with Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore's own record label

- Porridge Radio - Sound City Ipswich marks their first appearance in Ipswich ahead of debut album release Every Bad

The line-up poster for the first 10 acts confirmed for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWICHThe line-up poster for the first 10 acts confirmed for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWICH

- Chubby & The Gang - Fast punk influenced by Wilko Johnson

- Joe and the S***boys - bisexual vegan punk band from the Faroe Islands

- Pregoblin - Up-and-coming London duo with links to Gorillaz

Smokehouse owner and Sound City Ipswich event organiser Joe Bailey said the event proved the town could be a destination for touring artists. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSmokehouse owner and Sound City Ipswich event organiser Joe Bailey said the event proved the town could be a destination for touring artists. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

- TrueMendous - Birmingham-based MC narrating stories over hip hop, soul and RnB tunes

- Anorak Patch - Pop performers championed by BBC6 Music host Steve Lamacq

- Parris Robbo - Ipswich artist performing rap, RnB and electronic music

Big Joanie will be on the bill for Sound City Ipswich in October. Picture: ELLIE SMITHBig Joanie will be on the bill for Sound City Ipswich in October. Picture: ELLIE SMITH

Last year's event featured a free BBC Introducing stage on the Cornhill, with performances at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and Smokehouse venues.

Supported by the Liverpool Sound City showcase and Arts Council England, the event once again aims to promote Ipswich as a gig-going destination and provide a fresh platform for local artists to perform alongside emerging names from across the country.

READ MORE: Why Sound City is important for Ipswich

Organiser Joe Bailey said: "Sound City has made Ipswich a viable gig-going destination for touring artists as well as a major platform for local artists to hone their skills on a bigger stage, make industry connections and get booked at larger UK festivals.

"We aim to emulate the success of last year flooding the town with exciting music and a bit of mayhem."

Anorak Patch are among the first acts confirmed for Sound City Ipswich in 2020. Picture: GEOFF LAWRENCE PHOTOGRAPHYAnorak Patch are among the first acts confirmed for Sound City Ipswich in 2020. Picture: GEOFF LAWRENCE PHOTOGRAPHY

For more information, tickets and to get involved visit the website here.

