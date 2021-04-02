News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Sound City Ipswich music festival ON for 2021

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES - Credit: Philip Charles

Returning music festival Sound City Ipswich will go ahead in 2021, organisers have confirmed - and is being expanded to a two-day event with 50 performers.

The inaugural Sound City Ipswich event was held in October 2019 and saw 28 artists perform across four venues in the town to hundreds of punters.

It followed a conference with industry insiders to help promote Ipswich as a town for touring acts to visit, and showcase local venues and artists.

Bessie Turner performing at Sound City Ipswich

Bessie Turner performing at Sound City Ipswich - Credit: Stuart Gilson

Last year's event had to be cancelled and scaled back as an online festival as a result of Covid-19.

However, organisers have confirmed the expanded event is going ahead this year on October 1 and 2.

The seminars and conference will take place on the Friday (October 1) before acts take to the stage across a number of venues that evening. Music will then continue on the Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman from the festival said: "Following a sold-out day-long event in 2019, the organisers have decided to extend the programme into a second day for 2021, giving audiences a real celebration of live music and community after a difficult year of restrictions which has hit hard for both music fans and the wider industry."

The Cornhill stage for Sound City Ipswich 2019.

The Cornhill stage for Sound City Ipswich 2019. - Credit: Philip Charles

The line-up will feature established touring acts and local performers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
  2. 2 Heroic strangers deliver CPR in street and save Felixstowe man's life
  3. 3 Man who dealt cannabis from caravan to pay off debt avoids jail
  1. 4 Man fined nearly £2k for fly-tipping over a tonne of waste in Ipswich
  2. 5 Ipswich is not alone in facing really tough times after pandemic
  3. 6 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
  4. 7 Woodbridge woman forced to choose between medication and delaying car tax
  5. 8 Burglar who stole iPhones and iPads from pawn shop is jailed
  6. 9 Car flips as two-vehicle crash blocks road in Felixstowe
  7. 10 'Long time coming' – New speed limit signs installed on Orwell Bridge

Confirmed so far are Mercury Award-nominated Porridge Radio, post-punk outfit Warmduscher, London rapper TrueMendous, hardcore rockers Chubby & The Gang and Sonic Youth-backed trio Big Joanie.

More line-up additions and the venues will be announced on Friday, April 9.

The Cornhill will host a number of pop-up stalls during the event, while sponsorship opportunities for local and national firms are also being planned.

Crowds at the Corn Exchange for Sound City Ipswich

Corn exchange crowds at Sound City Ipswich in 2019 - Credit: Stuart Gilson

The event is organised by Out Loud Music - the community interest company which runs The Smokehouse venue and South Street Studios - alongside the Sound City Liverpool event.

The venue and studios have been hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions which has hampered recording sessions, live events and its programme of community activities.

However, the venue has this week secured £35,511 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund to help re-open the facility, while a fundraising drive last summer to safeguard its future raised more than £12,000.

Happyness at Sound City Ipswich

Happyness played Sound City Ipswich in 2019 - Credit: Stuart Gilson

People who bought tickets last year before the 2020 event had to be cancelled are being invited to upgrade their tickets to a full weekend pass or purchase Saturday tickets, while general sale opens on April 9.

Visit the website here for more information.

Porridge Radio

Porridge Radio have been confirmed for the Sound City Ipswich line-up for 2021 - Credit: El Hardwick


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

'Promising footballer' lost his way and started dealing Class A drugs

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Work to prevent the Orwell Bridge closing in high winds could be delayed until the spring. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Person in hospital after 7ft fall at Orwell Country Park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain

Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus