Sound City Ipswich festival announces latest acts and venues for 2021

Published: 10:00 AM April 9, 2021

The latest raft of artists and venues to feature in this year's Sound City Ipswich Festival have been unveiled, as the event spreads over two days for its 2021 return.

The festival, to be held this year on October 1 and 2, features a music industry conference and live music across multiple venues, aiming to promote Ipswich as a venue for touring artists to visit, and showcase both national touring artists and local talent.

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES - Credit: Philip Charles

Organisers last week announced the festival will return for 2021 after having to switch to a scaled-down online event last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have now confirmed The Smokehouse in South Street and the Corn Exchange will be hosting acts once again.

The free outdoor Cornhill stage promoted by BBC Introducing will also return, nestled with pop-up food vendors and sponsorship activities.

Alongside the venues, a host of new acts have been announced.

You may also want to watch:

Those include American songwriter BC Camplight, Madvillain-inspired rap duo Marlowe, post-punk band Yard Act, Yorkshire singer-songwriter Billie Marten and Hull performers Bdrmm.

BC Camplight is performing at Sound City Ipswich in 2021 - Credit: Progressive Artists

Others announced are new country performer Katy J Pearson, rave disco punks PVA, Brighton jazz-funk four-piece Ebi Soda, jazz-inspired rapper Goya Gumbani and post-punk outfit The Cool Greenhouse.

Bristol DJ and producer Grove and grime artist Jelani Blackman have also joined the bill.

A spokeswoman from the festival said: "Thanks to incredible support, the team behind Sound City Ipswich are pleased to announce that our multi-venue music festival and industry conference is due to return this year on 1 and 2 October. We’re excited to share a second wave of acts for our line-up.

"Following the success of our sold-out day-long event back in 2019, this year’s eclectic selection will now be spread across two days instead of one, providing audiences with a greater selection of acts to see at venues across the town."

Billie Maten is performing at Sound City Ipswich in 2021 - Credit: Katie Silvester

Acts previously confirmed are Porridge Radio, Warmduscher, TrueMendous, Chubby & The Gang and Big Joanie.

The event has been put together by Out Loud Music, the community interest company which hosts community radio, recording sessions, live gigs and music workshops for youngsters from its South Street Studios base, alongside the Sound City Liverpool event.

To find out more and to get tickets, visit the website here.