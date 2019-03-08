When hula girls and a naval lads featured on stage in Ipswich 1975
PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 June 2019
David Kindred
We take a look back at a performance of South Pacific in Ipswich 1975.
South Pacific has been performed countless times the world over since it first opened on Broadway in 1949 - composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan - and remains a great favourite with showgoers and am dram companies.
Back in 1975 Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society were performing the show at Ipswich Gaumont - today the Regent - in St Helen's Street. They had also performed it back in 1965.
It was a truly colourful show, with singers and dancers peforming with gusto as they told the story of the nurse stationed on an idyllic South Pacific island during the Second World War, who falls in love with a plantation owner.
