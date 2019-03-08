Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

When hula girls and a naval lads featured on stage in Ipswich 1975

PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 June 2019

Hula girls in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Hula girls in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

We take a look back at a performance of South Pacific in Ipswich 1975.

Do you remember the South Pacific performance in Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you remember the South Pacific performance in Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

South Pacific has been performed countless times the world over since it first opened on Broadway in 1949 - composed by Richard Rodgers, with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan - and remains a great favourite with showgoers and am dram companies.

Two suave gentleman in uniform performing in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDTwo suave gentleman in uniform performing in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Back in 1975 Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society were performing the show at Ipswich Gaumont - today the Regent - in St Helen's Street. They had also performed it back in 1965.

Do you remember the South Pacific performance in Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you remember the South Pacific performance in Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It was a truly colourful show, with singers and dancers peforming with gusto as they told the story of the nurse stationed on an idyllic South Pacific island during the Second World War, who falls in love with a plantation owner.

Actors playing the parts of men in the Navy in South Pacific in Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDActors playing the parts of men in the Navy in South Pacific in Ipswich 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

■ Do you remember the show - were you on stage? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

Some of the chorus in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDREDSome of the chorus in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you remember the South Pacific performance in Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you remember the South Pacific performance in Ipswich 1975? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

Police officers are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a woman in a house in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cracking down on ‘big business’ of crime gangs shipping stolen cars from port

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of stolen cars and vehicle parts have been found in containers at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: NaVCIS

‘Ipswich will fancy their chances’ – Clough backs Blues to push for promotion

Burton boss Nigel Clough expects Ipswich Town to be in the promotion shake-up in League One next season. Picture: PA SPORT

Multiple fires in area of Ipswich undergrowth

The fire service responded to an incident in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

When hula girls and a naval lads featured on stage in Ipswich 1975

Hula girls in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists