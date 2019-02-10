Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heroism of savagely attacked police dog highlighted as law protecting frontline animals is passed

10 February, 2019 - 22:07
Aman and his handler Pc Steve Jay. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aman and his handler Pc Steve Jay. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk police dog who nearly died when cruelly knifed has been highlighted as a reasons why a new law protecting animals in service has won widespread support.

Aman worked with police dog handler Pc Steve Jay at Martlesham HQ before they both retired in 2012. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAman worked with police dog handler Pc Steve Jay at Martlesham HQ before they both retired in 2012. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Finn’s Law, named after a canine in Stevenage who was wounded when stabbed on duty, has been passed by MPs to prevent attackers making self-defence claims.

In a parliamentary debate which led to the law being passed in the House of Commons, South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge highlighted the bravery of German Shepherd Aman - who similarly put his life on the line to protect handler Pc Steve Jay in 2011.

Mr Cartlidge said the case was “not too dissimilar” to that of Finn, recalling how Aman “was stabbed as he attempted to stop an armed man who had stabbed a person after breaking into a home and trying to avoid capture”.

Pc Jay was also injured in the attack but, less than four weeks later, both were back at work.

Pc Steve Jay with colleagues and police dog Aman at the Stars of Suffolk Awards in 2011. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTPc Steve Jay with colleagues and police dog Aman at the Stars of Suffolk Awards in 2011. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Mr Cartlidge continued: “So excellent was the performance and so vital the role played by Aman in effectively saving a life that he was given the police dog action and humanitarian action of the year award at Crufts — a very special award.

“In November 2011, the pair were together presented with a special recognition gong during the Stars of Suffolk Awards.”

Mr Cartlidge added that there was “huge support” for the new bill, saying it: “Embodies a very noble principle of supporting those who protect us.

“We usually think of people but today it is about animals, and animals that are performing an incredible service day in, day out.”

Ipswich police dog handler Pc Tony Russell with Aman. Picture: LUCY TAYLORIpswich police dog handler Pc Tony Russell with Aman. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

He also read a tribute in parliament from outgoing Suffolk police chief constable Gareth Wilson.

Mr Wilson said that police dogs like Aman - who died last year after a battle with a degenerative condition - “truly are a pleasure to watch working — well, unless you are a criminal running away from a crime scene, then it must be pretty frightening!”

Mr Wilson added: “We often talk about the ‘police family’ and we naturally think about police officers, PCSOs, Specials and volunteers — but we also mustn’t forget our police dogs who play a key operational role and with their handlers provide a really important service to the force.”

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Police spotted in Ipswich park after man ‘grabs child from swing’

Play park near Gainsborough sports centre, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Orwell Bridge closure threat ‘borderline’ as Storm Erik batters Suffolk

The decision to close the Orwell Bridge is borderline according to Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

WATCH: Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Delia leads the singing as Holt and Huckerby join fans in march to Carrow Road for Norwich v Ipswich

Fans March from the Queen of Iceni on Riverside to Carrow Road ahead of the Norwich v Ipswich derby match Grant Holt mingles with fans Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sometimes you have to go backwards in order to truly move forwards – Norwich City are the perfect example of that

Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

WATCH: Fans, fury, a fracas... and some football - the story of feisty derby day at Carrow Road

Town fans at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Clearing clouds bring risk of overnight frost – but warmer weather on the way

Ice building on fence posts Picture: LOUSIE RACKSTRAW

Two Ipswich fans arrested as police praise ‘good-spirit’ of supporters during derby

Behind the scenes with Norfolk Police during Norwich v Ipswich derby day. Photo: Victoria Pertusa.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists