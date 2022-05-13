News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious Blue Flag award

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:01 AM May 13, 2022
Felixstowe has been awarded a Blue Flag for its beach

Felixstowe has been awarded a Blue Flag for its beach - Credit: Felixstowe Town Council

Felixstowe and Southwold are the two Suffolk beaches that have scooped a prestigious Blue Flag award this year.

The award, which is handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is aimed at improving the quality of England's coastline.

It is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.

The candy coloured beach huts in Southwold

The candy coloured beach huts in Southwold - Credit: Archant

Felixstowe South and Pier was awarded the accolade, alongside Southwold beach further north on the east Suffolk coastline. 

The two sites were recognised for the quality of the beach, the way it is managed and the facilities it offers to visitors.

Southwold also received a Blue Flag

Southwold also received a Blue Flag - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The full criteria for a Blue Flag award includes safety and services such as first aid, presence of lifeguards environmental information, 'excellent' water quality as set out in the EU bathing water directive and environmental management, including litter and waste.

Kessingland Beach stretches for more than 200m out to sea

Kessingland was recognised with a Seaside Award - Credit: Reece Hanson

Southwold and Felixstowe were also named as recipients of the Seaside Award, which is presented to the best beaches in England and celebrates the quality and diversity of our coastline.

People enjoying the sunshine on Lowestoft beach last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People enjoy the sunshine at Lowestoft beach - Credit: Archant

As well as Southwold and Felixstowe, the beaches at Kessingland and Lowestoft, south of Claremont Pier, were honoured with the Seaside Award.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: "The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.

"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated. 

"People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Felixstowe is one of two Suffolk beaches to receive a Blue Flag award - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

