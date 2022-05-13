Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious Blue Flag award
- Credit: Felixstowe Town Council
Felixstowe and Southwold are the two Suffolk beaches that have scooped a prestigious Blue Flag award this year.
The award, which is handed out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is aimed at improving the quality of England's coastline.
It is only presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes.
Felixstowe South and Pier was awarded the accolade, alongside Southwold beach further north on the east Suffolk coastline.
The two sites were recognised for the quality of the beach, the way it is managed and the facilities it offers to visitors.
The full criteria for a Blue Flag award includes safety and services such as first aid, presence of lifeguards environmental information, 'excellent' water quality as set out in the EU bathing water directive and environmental management, including litter and waste.
Southwold and Felixstowe were also named as recipients of the Seaside Award, which is presented to the best beaches in England and celebrates the quality and diversity of our coastline.
As well as Southwold and Felixstowe, the beaches at Kessingland and Lowestoft, south of Claremont Pier, were honoured with the Seaside Award.
Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: "The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses.
"The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.
"People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."