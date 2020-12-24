Tier 4 puts panto on hold and forces ice skating to be cancelled

Published: 4:30 PM December 24, 2020

Hana Stunicha with young Ellie on the ice skating rink at the Spa Pavillion, Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A seaside theatre is being forced to puts its Christmas panto on ice and cancel its ice skating attraction as Suffolk moves into Covid Tier 4 on Boxing Day.

The Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe had put together an exciting festive season - providing two major activities despite the pandemic restrictions.

Today's performance of Cinderella - the third of the ten scheduled - by the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company was going ahead as planned this afternoon and is a socially-distanced sell-out.

But the theatre said the rest of the run could not go-ahead now and would have to be re-planned.

It said: "We're very sorry to have to advise you that with Suffolk's move to Tier 4, Cinderella will have to go to the ball another time.

"The cafe, box office and indeed the building will be closed to all members of the public from close of business tomorrow (Thursday, December 24) until further notice. We will of course re-open as soon as we are able."

The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe has been forced to reschedule its remaining panto performances because of Tier 4 restrictions - Credit: Spa Pavilion

The venue had also installed a synthetic ice skating rink in its car park behind the theatre for the Christmas season and it was proving extremely popular. However, this has had to close too and be dismantled because of the Tier 4 restrictions on leisure activities.

The seafront rink had been due to open until January 10.

A Spa Pavilion spokesman said: "The remaining performances of the panto will be re-scheduled for as soon as we can after we're allowed to re-open.

"We'll also now produce the DVD and download version as quickly as we can. We will be in touch with all ticketholders personally via the contact details provided on the order and make the necessary arrangements to honour our COVID19 Guarantee, but please bear with us as it is a huge task and will take us several days to complete.



"We are really sorry for any inconvenience but are sure you will understand that this is completely outside our control.

"We hope you stay healthy and safe and can enjoy those parts of the festive season still able to go ahead."



