E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:28 06 December 2020

Having fun on the ice rink at Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Having fun on the ice rink at Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families can look forward to a Christmas winter treat at the seaside – and enjoy some ice skating.

William Watts with his granddaughter Sophie Burch enjoying Felixstowe's Christmas ice rink - set up in the town centre for the past four years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWilliam Watts with his granddaughter Sophie Burch enjoying Felixstowe's Christmas ice rink - set up in the town centre for the past four years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe has announced it will be setting up a synthetic ice rink for a month in its car park next to the promenade.

In the past few years, the resort has had a rink in the run-up to Christmas at Great Eastern Square, organised by Felixstowe Town Council with sponsorship from the East of England Co-op.

But the Spa rink will give people more reasons to visit the seafront, and also the theatre which will be serving food and and drinks.

The rink will open from December 12 to January 10 with music and a snow machine. There will be 20-minute and 50-minute sessions available – skates can be hired and also penguin riders for the children.

The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe will be hosting an ice rink this December Picture: SPA PAVILIONThe Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe will be hosting an ice rink this December Picture: SPA PAVILION

Children under 16 must be supervised but parents of children aged over eight can watch from the rink-side without skating if they prefer and if they judge their child is safe to skate unaccompanied.

Last year's Felixstowe Ice Rink at Great Eastern Square Picture: VISIT FELIXSTOWELast year's Felixstowe Ice Rink at Great Eastern Square Picture: VISIT FELIXSTOWE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First look at plans for homes and sports hub at former school site

How the new homes at the old Deben High School site in Felixstowe could look - from the cricket field at the rear of the development Picture: TATEHINDLE ARCHITECTS.

More free parking for shoppers to boost town centre trade

Free 30-minute parking has been extended to 13 more East Suffolk Council car paerks. The Thoroughfare car park in Halesworth is included in the scheme Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

Having fun on the ice rink at Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Offices to make way for new town centre flats

Upper storeys of the building on the corner of Hamilton and Orwell Roads are set to be converted to flats Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Banksy’s Heart Boy to be exhibited in Suffolk

Heart Boy by Banksy. Works by contemporary artists like Banksy Tracey Emin and The Connor Brothers feature in the Moments exhibition coming to Bury St Edmunds next year Photo: John Brandler