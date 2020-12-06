Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

Published: 11:09 AM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

Families can look forward to a Christmas winter treat at the seaside – and enjoy some ice skating.

The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe will be hosting an ice rink this December Picture: SPA PAVILION - Credit: Archant

The Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe has announced it will be setting up a synthetic ice rink for a month in its car park next to the promenade.

In the past few years, the resort has had a rink in the run-up to Christmas at Great Eastern Square, organised by Felixstowe Town Council with sponsorship from the East of England Co-op.

But the Spa rink will give people more reasons to visit the seafront, and also the theatre which will be serving food and and drinks.

The rink will open from December 12 to January 10 with music and a snow machine. There will be 20-minute and 50-minute sessions available – skates can be hired and also penguin riders for the children.

Children under 16 must be supervised but parents of children aged over eight can watch from the rink-side without skating if they prefer and if they judge their child is safe to skate unaccompanied.