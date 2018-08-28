Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

Top toys over the last five decades

PUBLISHED: 12:10 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 12 December 2018

Sony Playstations have been among the most wanted in 1995, 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2018. Picture: Colin Finch

Sony Playstations have been among the most wanted in 1995, 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2018. Picture: Colin Finch

Archant © 2004

... a smart phone, iPad and Alexa. But what did we crave 48 years ago?

Skateboarding at Kesgrave's first mobile skatepark in 2017. The skateboard fisrt appeared on the Christmas wish list in 1972. Picture: ALAN MARSHSkateboarding at Kesgrave's first mobile skatepark in 2017. The skateboard fisrt appeared on the Christmas wish list in 1972. Picture: ALAN MARSH

In 1970, children all over the UK were writing their letters to Father Christmas and trying to be extra specially good so that the merry (who wouldn’t be after all those glasses of sherry?) old gentleman would magic his way into the house and leave a present under the tree.

I was 15 in 1970 so the top toys passed me by although I was still up for a Beano annual.

But what was on the wish lists in a year when the half-crown ceased to be legal tender, the Prince of Wales joined the Royal Navy, Paul McCartney left The Beatles, the Conservative Party under the leadership of Edward Heath wins a General Election, the first page three girl appeared in The Sun, Aled Jones and Zoe Ball were born and the novelist EM Forster died... anyone starting to feel old?

In a splendid compilation of Christmas lists over the years from musicMagpie we find that the top five most desirable toys were the Nerfball (£1.25); Sindy doll (£3.99); Apollo Moon Rocket (£1.16), Risk board game (£1.73) and Talking Viewmaster (£4.62). The prices are quoted as of 1970 - albeit in new-fangled decimal sums rather than £sd.

The Space Hopper was top of the toys in 1971... and remains great fun. Here, Matthew Jollie attempts a Space Hopping world record on Wells Beach in 2013. Picture: Mat thew Usher.The Space Hopper was top of the toys in 1971... and remains great fun. Here, Matthew Jollie attempts a Space Hopping world record on Wells Beach in 2013. Picture: Mat thew Usher.

In today’s prices, the five items would cost £191.48. The Viewmaster, which came with little discs of slides, and the Sindy being the priciest.

The top-of-the-list toy often represented that year’s craze. Made of foam, the Nerfball was billed as the “world’s first official indoor ball”... and that, I’m afraid, is as exciting as it gets. You need to fast forward to 1971 to get the iconic Space Hopper, the Etch-a-Sketch and Clackers. There probably weren’t very many Etch-a-Sketch injuries over Christmas but there was potentially a risk to grandma on the Space Hopper.

There are a few years in which the sum total of the five top toys (at today’s prices) amounted to a breath-taking £1,000 or more and these are 2001 when the iPod Classic and the Sony Playstation 2 at over £400 each brought the total to £1011.19. Bob the Builder was a more affordable present that Christmas and 2015 when most of your money would have gone towards the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon at £699.87. The most expensive year since 1970 was 2013 when the top five most-wanted came in at £1,215.92 (thanks to the XBox 1, Playstation 4 and the hoverboard).

A special mention to the most expensive year in the 70s, which was 1977, largely due to the Atari. In the austere 80s it was 1986, when the Power Wheels Jeep accounted for more than half of the £597.54 total. The frugal 90s featured the Playstation in 1995 - more than £500 in today’s money.

As for this year? Beware the iPhoneXR at £749... you might prefer the Playstation Classic, almost a snip at £89.99.

• Source: https://musicmagpie.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most East Anglian Tory MPs swing behind Theresa May – but Essex votes could push her out of Downing Street

12:13 Paul Geater
Braintree MP and deputy Tory chairman James Cleverly. Picture: House of Commons

Suffolk’s Tory MPs look set to vote together to support Theresa May in Wednesday night’s confidence vote on her leadership – but in Essex the picture is somewhat different.

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

11:19 Adam Howlett
Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A £750,000 revamp of St Peters Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront has been announced – with work set to kick off in January.

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

10:35 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo have said goodbye to one of their residents who doubled their aged expectancy and had lived with them since 1980.

REVEALED: The latest job figures, and the two Suffolk towns where Universal Credit is being rolled out today

09:20 Jessica Hill
A Jobcentre Plus branch

Today, Universal Credit will be introduced in the few last remaining isolated pockets of the country where it has yet to be introduced - including two towns in Suffolk.

Labour MEP speaks following Strasbourg shooting

08:59 Michael Steward
East of England MEP Alex Mayer in European Parliament Picture: ALEX MAYER

Labour’s MEP for the east of England who was in Strasbourg during the suspected terror attack in the French city last night has expressed her sorrow following the incident.

East firms braced for Brexit turmoil

8 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Challs is starting to stockpile raw materials and looking at stockpiling products to prevent at borders if Britain crashes out of the European Union Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Businesses across East Anglia are bracing themselves for a rollercoaster ride as prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal unravels.

Live Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May’s vote of no confidence triggered

08:28 Katy Sandalls
Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of confidence. Picture: PARBUL/PA Wire

Conservative MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence which is set to take place this evening.

Family carers play a vital role in Suffolk

23 minutes ago David Vincent
Ipswich Hospital has been recognised by Suffolk Family Carers for its ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s carers. The charity this week presented staff at the hospital – which is part of East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Trust – with a ‘Carer Friendly Hospital’ award. Picture: HANNAH BARTON

Ipswich Hospital has been recognised by Suffolk Family Carers, for its commitment to supporting the region’s carers.

The impact of global warming is already being felt at Suffolk Yacht Harbour

08:15 Jessica Hill
Sundown at Suffolk Yacht Harbour. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When we dwell on the current impact of global warming, we tend to think of polar ice caps melting or Californian wild fires, both of which might seem a world away from sleepy Suffolk. But Jonathan Dyke, the managing director of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, says he can already see the impact of climate change on his harbour in Levington.

Man charged after attempted robbery at Ipswich Greggs

33 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The Greggs in White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ELLIS BARKER

A man has been charged with attempted robbery in connection with an incident at a Greggs shop in Ipswich.

Most read

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park

Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Road to be closed for emergency repairs

An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mystery woman chases after handbag thieves

A young woman gave chase from Spring Road into Springhurst Close when the theives dropped the handbag and fled Picture: PHIL MORELY

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide