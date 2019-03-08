Children get a Buzz from space-themed reading challenge party

Lila and Charley with their Toy Story creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk library was buzzing with excitement as it held a Toy Story party to launch the annual summer reading challenge and celebrate its revamped children's area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke and Lila in the new section of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Luke and Lila in the new section of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 350 youngsters and adults attended the event at Kesgrave Community Library - which included the chance to meet Buzz Lightyear.

During the morning families took part in a Spaceman Landing on the Moon craft, a themed treasure hunt, tombola, cakes for sale and a Toy Story inspired raffle.

Youngsters also signed up for the reading challenge which has the theme Space Chase with the challenge to read six books and share what they have enjoyed about them with volunteers, earning exciting rewards, such as stickers, bookmarks and wristbands, with those who complete the challenge receiving a gold medal and certificate at a special ceremony in September.

The event was also attended by Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, and Charles Rayworth and Pat Mills, chairman and secretary of SPARK (Sport and Recreation in Kesgrave) charity which with Rushmere St Andrew Parish Council generously donated the funding for refurbished children's area of the library, including new shelving, seating and storage.

Gloria, Olivia and George Lu reading in the new area of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Gloria, Olivia and George Lu reading in the new area of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Maggie Lusher, manager of Kesgrave Community Library, Kinsey House, Kays Close, Grange Farm, was delighted with the response to the Toy Story Party.

She said: "A big thank you to all who have supported our Space Chase launch and to SPARK and Rushmere St. Andrew Parish Council for our brilliant new shelving.

" We are hoping that this year's Summer Reading Challenge will be as successful as last year's, or even better, with everyone enjoying a great summer of reading and our free craft activities, all related to the theme of Space. We are all set for lift off!"