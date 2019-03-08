Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Children get a Buzz from space-themed reading challenge party

PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 July 2019

Lila and Charley with their Toy Story creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lila and Charley with their Toy Story creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk library was buzzing with excitement as it held a Toy Story party to launch the annual summer reading challenge and celebrate its revamped children's area.

Luke and Lila in the new section of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLuke and Lila in the new section of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 350 youngsters and adults attended the event at Kesgrave Community Library - which included the chance to meet Buzz Lightyear.

During the morning families took part in a Spaceman Landing on the Moon craft, a themed treasure hunt, tombola, cakes for sale and a Toy Story inspired raffle.

Youngsters also signed up for the reading challenge which has the theme Space Chase with the challenge to read six books and share what they have enjoyed about them with volunteers, earning exciting rewards, such as stickers, bookmarks and wristbands, with those who complete the challenge receiving a gold medal and certificate at a special ceremony in September.

The event was also attended by Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, and Charles Rayworth and Pat Mills, chairman and secretary of SPARK (Sport and Recreation in Kesgrave) charity which with Rushmere St Andrew Parish Council generously donated the funding for refurbished children's area of the library, including new shelving, seating and storage.

Gloria, Olivia and George Lu reading in the new area of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGloria, Olivia and George Lu reading in the new area of Kesgrave Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Maggie Lusher, manager of Kesgrave Community Library, Kinsey House, Kays Close, Grange Farm, was delighted with the response to the Toy Story Party.

She said: "A big thank you to all who have supported our Space Chase launch and to SPARK and Rushmere St. Andrew Parish Council for our brilliant new shelving.

" We are hoping that this year's Summer Reading Challenge will be as successful as last year's, or even better, with everyone enjoying a great summer of reading and our free craft activities, all related to the theme of Space. We are all set for lift off!"

Official opening of the newly revamped children's arae at Kesgrave Community Library - organisers joined by Buzz Lightyear at a Toy Story themed party to celebrate the work and launch the Summer Reading Challenge Picture: LIZ DITTONOfficial opening of the newly revamped children's arae at Kesgrave Community Library - organisers joined by Buzz Lightyear at a Toy Story themed party to celebrate the work and launch the Summer Reading Challenge Picture: LIZ DITTON

Most Read

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after ‘horrendous attack’

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after ‘horrendous attack’

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk sizzling! County braced for heatwave as temperatures set to hit 34C

Rahela and Rebece enjoy the sunshine - could another heatwave be coming to Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Scam utilities email and rogue fish sellers among latest consumer alerts

Fake utility firm emails are among the latest consumer warnings from Suffolk Trading Standards Picture: RAWPIXEL.COM/FOTOLIA

Who can you spot partying in our latest Yates gallery?

Were you partying at Yates Ipswich on Saturday 20 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Children get a Buzz from space-themed reading challenge party

Lila and Charley with their Toy Story creations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists