Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV images released after spate of railway station bicycle thefts

PUBLISHED: 15:43 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 08 July 2019

Do you recognise these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection toa series of bike thefts in Ipswich Picture: BTP

Do you recognise these men? British Transport Police would like to speak to them in connection toa series of bike thefts in Ipswich Picture: BTP

Archant

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to in connection to a spate of bicycle thefts at Ipswich Railway Station.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection to bike thefts at Ipswich Railway Station Picture: BTPPolice would like to speak to this man in connection to bike thefts at Ipswich Railway Station Picture: BTP

The thefts took place at the station, in Burrell Road, in separate incidents on Monday, May 27, Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13.

A spokesman for the BTP said that bikes had been stolen from racks outside the station.

He said: "Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation."

If you recognise the men pictured or have any information that could assist officers on their investigation, call contact the BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting crime reference 1900050043.

Alternatively, contact crime fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report information online through www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Can you spot yourself in the Ipswich Music Day crowds?

Kursk played the University of Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road is no more

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road, photographed in February 2016. The finial had stood at the apex of the roof since the building was erected in 1891 Picture: THE IPSWICH SOCIETY ARCHIVE COLLECTION

Revealed – Drugs and anti-social behaviour behind soaring number of tenancy court cases

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Community speedwatch behind thousands of motorists being caught in Suffolk

A member of the Safety Camera Partnership Team using the speed camera. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Were you pictured partying in Yates on Saturday?

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Can you spot yourself in the Ipswich Music Day crowds?

Kursk played the University of Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road is no more

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road, photographed in February 2016. The finial had stood at the apex of the roof since the building was erected in 1891 Picture: THE IPSWICH SOCIETY ARCHIVE COLLECTION

Revealed – Drugs and anti-social behaviour behind soaring number of tenancy court cases

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Community speedwatch behind thousands of motorists being caught in Suffolk

A member of the Safety Camera Partnership Team using the speed camera. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Were you pictured partying in Yates on Saturday?

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Revealed – Drugs and anti-social behaviour behind soaring number of tenancy court cases

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Police reveal why drug-drive arrests surpassed drink drivers in Suffolk last year

Drug wipes have helped Suffolk police catch more motorists driving under the influence of substances. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Peak in children’s care plan delays was down to ‘restructuring issues’

Judith Mobbs, assistant director for inclusion and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s Office Outlet has shut down

Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists