CCTV images released after spate of railway station bicycle thefts
PUBLISHED: 15:43 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 08 July 2019
Archant
British Transport Police have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to in connection to a spate of bicycle thefts at Ipswich Railway Station.
The thefts took place at the station, in Burrell Road, in separate incidents on Monday, May 27, Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13.
A spokesman for the BTP said that bikes had been stolen from racks outside the station.
He said: "Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation."
If you recognise the men pictured or have any information that could assist officers on their investigation, call contact the BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting crime reference 1900050043.
Alternatively, contact crime fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report information online through www.crimestoppers-uk.org