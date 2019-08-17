E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Sheeran gives sneak peek of what's on sale in pop-up shop

PUBLISHED: 17:49 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 17 August 2019

Ed Sheeran has shared a picture of a piece of exclusive merchandise which will be on sale at his Ipswich pop-up shop Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Next week a pop-up shop will open to the masses of Ed Sheeran fans that will be descending on Ipswich for his concerts in Chantry Park.

The Suffolk star, who lives near Framlingham, has now given shoppers a taste of what will be on sale when the store opens in Ipswich town centre.

Posting from his Instagram account teddysphotos, Sheeran shared a picture of an Ipswich Town shirt featuring the name of his tour 'Divide'.

In his post Sheeran said: "Best looking Ipswich Town football shirt I've ever seen. That and loads more on sale at the @hoax1994 pop up shop at Ipswich Buttermarket from Thursday."

The pop-up shop will be situated in the former Toni and Guy hair salon at the end of the Buttermarket.

It will open for the first time on Thursday, August 22 at 5pm. On the opening night Hoax will be hosting live music sessions from local groups within the store.

Available to buy from the pop-up shop will be Ed Sheeran branded items and Hoax merchandise which has been created for the Ipswich concerts.

Read more: Ed Sheeran pop-up shop to open next week

