E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nursing home where resident 'tried to clean teeth with razor' in special measures

10 October, 2019 - 19:00
Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

A nursing home in Kesgrave is now in special measures after a watchdog published a damning assessment of its services.

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, has been rated 'inadequate' overall after an unannounced inspection this summer.

Dirty floors and toilets, ligature risks from window blind cords, medicines not being administered safely and low staff morale were among urgent concerns flagged by inspectors.

Incidents involving the safety of people living at the home were also not being recorded properly, assessors said, including one occasion where a resident had attempted to clean their teeth with a razor.

Inspectors said a risk assessment for the person, who shaved with a razor, had been written eight months previously and failed to mention the security of the equipment. It had not been updated since the incident, they added.

Other concerns included:

- People not being protected in a safe environment

- Medication being administered late - with inspectors giving an example of one relative of a patient with Parkinson's not receiving vital tablets on time

- Premises was unclean

One relative said: "Cleaning is not done regularly, the toilet bowl is always dirty, the floor is filthy...[there is] dirt in the bathroom that has accumulated over a period of time, look at the drain cover it's disgusting, I have complained, and my daughter has, but nothing gets changed really."

The home, which had 23 people living in it at the time of the inspection at the end of August, is run by De Vere Care Ltd.

Inspectors rated the service 'inadequate' for safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership, and said care 'required improvement'.

Staff will have six months to make significant improvements before being re-inspected, and the service will be kept under review by inspectors.

If not enough progress is made, the provider may be prevented from running the service.

The 'inadequate' rating came just months after the nursing home was assessed as 'requires improvement' in February, following an inspection the previous month.

Representatives for De Vere Care Ltd are yet to respond to our requests for comment.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Visitor centre plans go on public show

The visitor centre is planned for Needham Lake Picture: PAUL NIXON

What role does public art play in Ipswich?

Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans for 65 new homes rejected to delight of Suffolk villagers

The view over the agricultural fields where the 65 homes would have been built in Brantham, from Slough Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Betting brands are the enemy on sport shirts, not crisp logos

Both Norwich City and Aston Villa carried betting company logos on their shirts during last Saturday's Premier League game
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists