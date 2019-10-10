Nursing home where resident 'tried to clean teeth with razor' in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave

A nursing home in Kesgrave is now in special measures after a watchdog published a damning assessment of its services.

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, has been rated 'inadequate' overall after an unannounced inspection this summer.

Dirty floors and toilets, ligature risks from window blind cords, medicines not being administered safely and low staff morale were among urgent concerns flagged by inspectors.

Incidents involving the safety of people living at the home were also not being recorded properly, assessors said, including one occasion where a resident had attempted to clean their teeth with a razor.

Inspectors said a risk assessment for the person, who shaved with a razor, had been written eight months previously and failed to mention the security of the equipment. It had not been updated since the incident, they added.

Other concerns included:

- People not being protected in a safe environment

- Medication being administered late - with inspectors giving an example of one relative of a patient with Parkinson's not receiving vital tablets on time

- Premises was unclean

One relative said: "Cleaning is not done regularly, the toilet bowl is always dirty, the floor is filthy...[there is] dirt in the bathroom that has accumulated over a period of time, look at the drain cover it's disgusting, I have complained, and my daughter has, but nothing gets changed really."

The home, which had 23 people living in it at the time of the inspection at the end of August, is run by De Vere Care Ltd.

Inspectors rated the service 'inadequate' for safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership, and said care 'required improvement'.

Staff will have six months to make significant improvements before being re-inspected, and the service will be kept under review by inspectors.

If not enough progress is made, the provider may be prevented from running the service.

The 'inadequate' rating came just months after the nursing home was assessed as 'requires improvement' in February, following an inspection the previous month.

Representatives for De Vere Care Ltd are yet to respond to our requests for comment.