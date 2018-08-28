Video

Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL Archant

A spectacular illuminated street act entertained crowds at Ipswich’s Cornhill last night.

Ghost caribou from the Thingumajig theatre company dazzled late night shoppers close to the town’s Christmas Tree.

But don’t worry if you missed them - the company are returning to Ipswich for extra performances next week.

The caribou will be at the Cornhill on Thursday, December 6, from 4.30 to 7pm, and at the Waterfront on Saturday, December 15, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

A spokesman for Ipswich Central said it was “delighted to have brought this amazing street theatre act to enliven the Cornhill and entertain late night shoppers.”