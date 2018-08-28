Partly Cloudy

Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 08:10 30 November 2018

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Archant

A spectacular illuminated street act entertained crowds at Ipswich’s Cornhill last night.

Video: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Ghost caribou from the Thingumajig theatre company dazzled late night shoppers close to the town’s Christmas Tree.

But don’t worry if you missed them - the company are returning to Ipswich for extra performances next week.

The caribou will be at the Cornhill on Thursday, December 6, from 4.30 to 7pm, and at the Waterfront on Saturday, December 15, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

A spokesman for Ipswich Central said it was “delighted to have brought this amazing street theatre act to enliven the Cornhill and entertain late night shoppers.”

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

5 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

7 minutes ago Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

8 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

05:30 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

Unforgettable trip for Jacee and family, thanks to support from charity

07:30 Tom Potter
Colin Fisk'’s daughter, Jacee, at Disneyland Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY

A Suffolk schoolgirl took the trip of a lifetime to meet her favourite Disney idols, thanks to a charity for young victims of crime.

Food hygiene breaches and ‘dangerous’ electrics exposed at Suffolk café

4 minutes ago Tom Potter
Richard Bird outside the Street Level Café in 2015 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A Suffolk café owner has admitted breaching a string of hygiene and safety regulations.

Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Yesterday, 21:28 Sophie Barnett
The incident in Ufford left the B1438 blocked and one man has been taken to hospital. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided in Ufford.

Van drivers urged to be vigilant after a spate of power tools stolen

Yesterday, 21:22 Sophie Barnett
A number of power tools have been stolen in the area. Picture: FOTOEDU

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of power tools were stolen from vans in Felixstowe, Trimley St Mary and Martlesham.

Video Health secretary vows to ‘get to bottom’ of mental health crisis in own backyard

Yesterday, 19:35 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock Picture: PA WIRE

Radical action is needed to tackle the crisis facing Suffolk’s mental health trust, the health secretary has said.

