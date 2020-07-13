Teenager arrested after boy struck with tree branch in Ipswich robbery

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A teenager has been arrested after a boy was hit with a tree branch and punched in an Ipswich robbery.

The robbery happened in Speedwell Road at around 7.30pm Saturday, July 11.

The victim, 17, was walking with two friends when a group of eight people approached them and called out his name. He was then hit with a tree branch and punched across the head.

He was left with cuts to the front and back of his head, and had his mobile phone and bag stolen.

Following police enquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested the following day on suspicion of robbery and ABH.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released on bail until Wednesday, July 15.

Those with any information regarding the attack should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime number 37/39168/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 55511, or via their website.