E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager arrested after boy struck with tree branch in Ipswich robbery

PUBLISHED: 10:57 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 13 July 2020

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A teenager has been arrested after a boy was hit with a tree branch and punched in an Ipswich robbery.

The robbery happened in Speedwell Road at around 7.30pm Saturday, July 11.

The victim, 17, was walking with two friends when a group of eight people approached them and called out his name. He was then hit with a tree branch and punched across the head.

He was left with cuts to the front and back of his head, and had his mobile phone and bag stolen.

Following police enquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested the following day on suspicion of robbery and ABH.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released on bail until Wednesday, July 15.

Those with any information regarding the attack should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime number 37/39168/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 55511, or via their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Operators revealed for new £1.5m restaurant on resort’s seafront

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Drive-in cinema project for resort branded ‘waste of money’

Pop Up Pictures were part of the partnership to bring drive-in cinema nights to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Operators revealed for new £1.5m restaurant on resort’s seafront

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Drive-in cinema project for resort branded ‘waste of money’

Pop Up Pictures were part of the partnership to bring drive-in cinema nights to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Convicted burglar absconds from Hollesley Bay Prison

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls has absconded and has links to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Teenager arrested after boy struck with tree branch in Ipswich robbery

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Green home voucher scams reported ‘within hours’ of launch

The Chancellor last week confirmed a £2 billion 'green homes grant' to help homeowners and landlords with vouchers to make their properties more energy efficient Picture: BARRY BATCHELOR/PA WIRE

Trains for essential travellers still running on time in East Anglia

Greater Anglia's Intercity services have acheived almost 98% punctuality during lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER