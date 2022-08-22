Speedway fan completes 264-mile walk around Grand Prix track

John Curtis (second from right) completed his 264-mile walking challenge after walking from Ipswich to Cardiff - Credit: Speedway UK

An Ipswich man has completed a 264-mile walking challenge from the home of the Ipswich Witches to Cardiff, in time for the Speedway Grand Prix.

John Curtis left Foxhall Stadium on August 4, and completed his walk on Friday August 11, the day before the Welsh capital was set to host riders from around the world.

Raising funds for the Speedway Racers Benevolent Fund (SRBF), his journey saw him walk through the extreme temperatures the country was experiencing earlier in the month.

The 53-year-old said: "It was really, really tough, but I wanted it to be tough.

"It was tiring, my feet are still getting over it, but overall it was such an amazing experience."

John was asked to complete his journey by doing a lap around the track at the Principality Stadium, with former Grand Prix rider and Cardiff GP winner, Ryan Sullivan and former Ipswich Witches rider Armando Castagna.

John continued: "To get to Cardiff at the time they wanted, I needed to get to Newport the night before, but that meant the days leading up to the final day was 31, 33 and 36 and a half miles.

"The heat was kind of the cherry on the cake as well but you can't control things like that so it was a case of adapting and being sensible which did mean slowing my pace up a bit.

"One of the days, when I was in Oxford, I had to do 37 miles, and I woke up at 2am and just thought I needed to get on the road to try and keep the hot hours to a minimum.

"I left at three in the morning, and finished at seven in the evening."

John has so far raised a total of £8,125, with another £1,000 coming from Ipswich Witches. Former speedway rider Carl Stonehewer has also put one of his former race jackets on eBay, and will donate whatever he raises to John's fundraiser.

John said: "The support was amazing, seeing notifications come through on wrist throughout day was great and having Ipswich skipper Danny King join me on one of the days was incredible."

To donate to John's fundraiser, supporting injured and disabled riders, click here.