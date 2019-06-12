I'm wearing a Spice Girls t-shirt every day…because I Wannabe their biggest fan!

Angela Wright is wearing a Spice Girls t-shirt every day in a bid to be named as the band's best ever fan. Picture: ANGELA WRIGHT Angela Wright

If there's one thing Angela Wright wants - what she really, really wants - it's to be named the Spice Girls' best ever fan.

So the 46-year-old has decided to wear a t-shirt dedicated to the band every day to prove her devotion to Girl Power - and spice up her life in the process.

Ms Wright, from Ipswich, got hooked on Sporty, Ginger, Posh, Baby and Crazy the moment the group burst onto the scene with their number one Wannabe single in 1996.

Not only did it add a "positive vibe" to her life but, with Ms Wright having bipolar disorder, she said: "Due to many life challenges, their songs have been such a support to me in hard times.

"They have such positivity in their music it never fails to bring some kind of smile.

"Sometimes just putting on their videos of their tours kept me going through some tough times."

So as she prepares to go and see the band perform at Wembley Stadium on Friday, June 14, she has entered a Walkers Crisps competition to be named their best ever fan.

But she has added her own twist by challenging herself to wear a Spice Girls t-shirt every day between June 1 and the gig.

Some may think it is Too Much - but Ms Wright sees no reason to Stop.

"I love the Spice Girls and their music, for their attitude to life and the fun they bring no matter what," she said.

"They are uniting, not dividing.

"After 23 years of bringing music to us all and their brave struggles, what greater celebration than to wear their t-shirts and to record my enthusiasm to the lead up to seeing them play live on Friday at Wembley Stadium?"

Ms Wright is posting pictures of her wearing the t-shirts every day on her Instagram account, @angeladawnwright, with the hashtags #spicegirlstshirtchallenge and #besteverfan

So far Geri, Victoria, Emma, Mel C and Mel B haven't Hollered at her - but she hopes her dedication will catch their attention.

"It's helping spice up my life and sense of mindset," she added.

"The bipolar I suffer with is hard to balance, so singing Spice Girls songs, watching videos and seeing them live have helped not hindered me.

"This is celebrating their long lasting legacy for the past 25 years."