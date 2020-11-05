Spider-Man and friends return to spread joy to Kesgrave

A clan of comic book superheroes have once again been seen on the streets of Kesgrave on the day the second national coronavirus lockdown came into force.

Unknown heroes dressed as Spider-Man, Batgirl and Iron Man were spotted roaming the area in a bid to put smiles back on resident’s faces as people are urged to stay at home.

Spider-Man was the first hero to descend on Kesgrave during the initial lockdown earlier in the year as he began a regular run of the Grange Farm estate.

However, the web-slinger’s popularity resulted in a band of heroes coming together to spread joy to youngsters at the start of the pandemic.

The return of the superheroes has caused quite a stir on social media.

One resident said on Facebook: “Love how they have turned something so negative into something so positive.”

Another added: “They were on the overpass bridge near BT this morning. My son loved it.”

