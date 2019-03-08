Video
A12 gridlocked after spillage of 'unknown substance'
PUBLISHED: 14:13 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 20 September 2019
Traffic travelling northbound on the A12 near Martlesham is at a standstill after a spillage closed one lane.
The closure affects the section between the A1214 Main Road and the B1438 junction, more commonly known as the Seckford roundabout.
Police have closed the road and Suffolk County Council's Highways team are on site to clean the substance - although they have yet to identify what the substance is.
A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly before 12.45pm to reports of an unknown substance on the carriageway."
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as cars queue along the two-mile stretch of road.
One driver contacted us to say the road was at a standstill. "Nothing is moving," she said.