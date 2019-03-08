Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Another chance to see a Spitfire flypast in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:14 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:14 14 July 2019

A Spitfire will fly over Suffolk today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

A Spitfire will fly over Suffolk today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

petemasson

Aircraft enthusiasts can expect to hear the iconic roar of the best-known Second World War fighter plane when one passes over the county today

The Spitfire from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will fly across the Suffolk, passing over Ipswich before heading north to Bungay.

The flight is part of a Royal Air Force (RAF) project showcasing vintage planes over the country this weekend - with a Hurricane, Lancaster and Spitfire taking part in more than 40 flypasts for the Battle of Britain Memorial flight display.

The RAF have been sending off planes since May and a number of displays will continue through to September - in order to commemorate the Second World War.

You may also want to watch:

Today (Sunday, July 14) the plane will expected to cross Ipswich at 2.31pm before heading on to Bungay, flying over the north Suffolk town a short while later.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) operates from RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon and fighter base, in Lincolnshire.

The mission of the RAF BBMF is to "maintain the priceless artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country, to promote the modern day Air Force and to inspire the future generations".

Spitfires are single-seat fighters which were used by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

More than 20,000 were built during the war and they remain as one of the most iconic aircraft of all time.

If you manage to capture the Spitfire on camera today share your photos with us by emailing sophie.barnett@archant.co.uk to be included in our gallery.

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Most Read

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Another chance to see a Spitfire flypast in Suffolk

A Spitfire will fly over Suffolk today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Watch our look inside Town’s German training base and role reversal as captain Chambers turns interviewer

Luke Chambers interviewed Andy Warren and Stuart Watson after they played in an Ipswich Town staff game.

Terminally ill Ipswich man told ‘to expect the worst’ starts epic bucket list

Karl Butler, 38, ticked off attending Wimbledon from his bucket list this week. Picture: KARL BUTLER

Suffolk singer is one step closer to supporting Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Caswell performing at Cult Bar in Ipswich for Hoax's competition to find a support act for Ed Sheeran. Picture: LEWIS BRADLEY

Councils pledge to support Sudbury and Stowmarket after funding snub

Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists