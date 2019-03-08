Another chance to see a Spitfire flypast in Suffolk

A Spitfire will fly over Suffolk today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO petemasson

Aircraft enthusiasts can expect to hear the iconic roar of the best-known Second World War fighter plane when one passes over the county today

The Spitfire from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will fly across the Suffolk, passing over Ipswich before heading north to Bungay.

The flight is part of a Royal Air Force (RAF) project showcasing vintage planes over the country this weekend - with a Hurricane, Lancaster and Spitfire taking part in more than 40 flypasts for the Battle of Britain Memorial flight display.

The RAF have been sending off planes since May and a number of displays will continue through to September - in order to commemorate the Second World War.

Today (Sunday, July 14) the plane will expected to cross Ipswich at 2.31pm before heading on to Bungay, flying over the north Suffolk town a short while later.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) operates from RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon and fighter base, in Lincolnshire.

The mission of the RAF BBMF is to "maintain the priceless artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country, to promote the modern day Air Force and to inspire the future generations".

Spitfires are single-seat fighters which were used by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

More than 20,000 were built during the war and they remain as one of the most iconic aircraft of all time.

