Two chances to see a Spitfire fly over Suffolk this weekend

A spitfire is set to fly over Ipswich on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 for the weekend of displays hosted around the country by the Battle of Britain memorial flight. Picture: JOHN YAXLEY (c) copyright newzulu.com

Keep your eyes on the skies this weekend as Ipswich is named as one of more than 40 places to see a Spitfire flypast.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) is showcasing vintage planes over the country this weekend - with the Hurricane, Lancaster and Spitfire planes taking part in more than 40 flypasts for the Battle of Britain Memorial flight display.

The RAF have been sending off planes since May and a number of displays will continue through to September - in order to commemorate the Second World War.

When can you see them?

The people of Ipswich will have two chances to witness the fighter planes - as according to the RAF they are expected to shoot across the town today, Saturday, July 13 at 1.23pm after departing from Morton, going onto Manea and Hindringham before flying over Suffolk.

Tomorrow, Sunday, July 14, they are expected to cross across Ipswich at 2.31pm before heading north to Bungay.

Why are they flying over?

The BBMF is "typically tasked to fly over 100 displays and around 300 to 400 flypasts at events of all shapes and sizes during each display season, generating around 1,000 individual aircraft appearances each year".

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) operates from RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon and fighter base, in Lincolnshire.

The mission of the RAF BBMF is to "maintain the priceless artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in the service of this country, to promote the modern day Air Force and to inspire the future generations".

From May to September each year, these aircraft can be regularly seen in the skies over the UK celebrating and commemorating public and military events from state occasions such as Trooping the Colour to major air displays and simple flypasts for public events.

The motto of the RAF BBMF reflects their mission and honours the thousands of men and women, in the air and on the ground, that gave their lives for this country in the noble pursuit of freedom.

Spitfires are single-seat fighters which were used by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

More than 20,000 were built during the war and they remain as one of the most iconic aircraft of all time.

