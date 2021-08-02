Sponsor announced for Big Hoot art trail

Published: 7:00 PM August 2, 2021

The Wild in Art trail for 2022 will be owl sculptures - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The Big Hoot art trail has received greater backing as the East of England Co-op is sponsoring the event.

The trail, called the Big Hoot, will see 40 ornately decorated owl sculptures placed across Ipswich between June and September 2022.

Sculptures will be located around Ipswich, including the town centre and the Waterfront with each one being sponsored by a local business and decorated by a local artist.

The owl sculptures will feature designs celebrating all things Suffolk - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

It is hoped that the art trail will attract thousands of people to the town with the 'Big Hoots' being auctioned off in September 2022 to raise much-needed funds for the St Elizabeth hospice, which provides care and support to those living with life-limiting or progressive illness.

East of England Co-op’s joint chief executive, Niall O’Keeffe said: “We are excited to be taking part in the Big Hoot art trail next summer, which will have such a positive impact on communities and the town.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring people together to enjoy the incredible sculptures, whilst at the same time raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.”

Similar to the Elmer Big Parade in 2019 and Pigs Gone Wild in 2016, the trail is being run to attract visitors to the Suffolk town and showcase the wealth of Suffolk's artistic talent.

More information and designs of the Big Hoot's are set to be revealed in the coming months.

The Big Hoot art trail is swooping into Ipswich next summer - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Liz Baldwin, corporate and sponsorship fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are so pleased to have the East of England Co-op supporting the Big Hoot 2022.

“Every year they generously give such fantastic support to the hospice, whether that is through raising vital funds or sponsoring some of our flagship events such as Suffolk Remembers.

“The whole hospice family cannot wait for next summer to arrive so we can join with the local community and enjoy a celebratory art trail for all to remember and we know the support of the East of England Co-op will help us make the Big Hoot 2022 a huge success.”