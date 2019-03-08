Video

Ipswich Beer Festival to return in 2020

Ed Barnes, organiser of the Ipswich Beer Festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Organisers of Ipswich Beer Festival are toasting a roaring success and have promised it will return next year.

Uli Schiefelbein with his Blau & Weiss brew, German style brewed in Leiston. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Uli Schiefelbein with his Blau & Weiss brew, German style brewed in Leiston. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event took place over at the Corn Exchange from September 19 to 22 and saw dozens of real ales, craft beers and ciders on offer.

Ed Barnes of Ipswich craft beer bar Hopsters, who revived the festival after a 10 year gap, said the event was now firmly in the calendar for 2020 and at a similar time of the year.

He said: "It was really good for the first one, we have learned so much from it.

"The atmosphere was really amazing and it was so well supported. It was full of lovely people who loved quality beer.

Sue Ward with Pollen Power brewed by Mr Bees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sue Ward with Pollen Power brewed by Mr Bees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We had more than 1,000 people over the weekend so we couldn't really have asked for much more.

"There were visitors from London and Norwich and from as far as Hull who came along.

"We believe it will really take off and grow."

This year's festival highlighted the great range of craft and independent brewers in Suffolk and beyond.

Featured brewers included those close to hand from Stowmarket and Lowestoft, Sudbury and Trimley St Mary, and Coddenham and Bungay.

Others came from as far away as Scotland and the North of England.

Ed said he and his fellow organisers had already been contacted by other brewers who would like to be involved next year.

"We will have several different breweries, and some of the same ones, and we will be having a few new features next year too," he said.

"We are here to stay. We have put it on the map."

The date of Ipswich Beer Festival 2020 is September 24-26 in the Corn Exchange.

This year the festival coincided with the Art Eat Festival around the Waterfront area.

Mr Barnes added: "It was fantastic for the town to have more things going on at the same time, to encourage people to get out and about and explore Ipswich.

"There is so much that goes on in this town and so much of it is DIY. So much of it is home grown and organised by local people.

"There are events all year round."