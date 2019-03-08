Are you in these photos of Ipswich's Race Against Time in 1986?
PUBLISHED: 19:06 27 May 2019
As the clock hit 3pm one day in May 1986, millions of runners took part in a 10km fun run all around the world - and hundreds of people in Ipswich joined in.
Sport Aid was a sport-themed campaign run by Bob Geldof, Chris Long and John Anderson where they held several days of sporting events culminating in the Race Against Time fun run.
The run itself was a 10km fun run which was raced by 19.8million runners all around the world, all running with sponsorships or donations to give to support African famine relief charities.
Along with the run, band Tears for Fears re-recorded their hit Everybody Wants to Rule the World as Everybody Wants to Run the World, which is seen on a placard in our photos.
Hundreds of runners turned out for Ipswich's Race Against Time as did thousands in 274 cities around the world which all held official events for the cause.