Nostalgia

Are you in these photos of Ipswich's Race Against Time in 1986?

Hundred of Ipswich locals lining up to join in with the race Picture: OWEN HINES

As the clock hit 3pm one day in May 1986, millions of runners took part in a 10km fun run all around the world - and hundreds of people in Ipswich joined in.

Costumes were welcome in the fun run and this certainly was one of the best Picture: OWEN HINES Costumes were welcome in the fun run and this certainly was one of the best Picture: OWEN HINES

Sport Aid was a sport-themed campaign run by Bob Geldof, Chris Long and John Anderson where they held several days of sporting events culminating in the Race Against Time fun run.

The fun run was all to raise funds for the African famine relief Picture: OWEN HINES The fun run was all to raise funds for the African famine relief Picture: OWEN HINES

The run itself was a 10km fun run which was raced by 19.8million runners all around the world, all running with sponsorships or donations to give to support African famine relief charities.

The Race Against Time was the culmination of sporting events for the charity Picture: OWEN HINES The Race Against Time was the culmination of sporting events for the charity Picture: OWEN HINES

Along with the run, band Tears for Fears re-recorded their hit Everybody Wants to Rule the World as Everybody Wants to Run the World, which is seen on a placard in our photos.

Did you take part in the Race Against Time in 1986? Picture: OWEN HINES Did you take part in the Race Against Time in 1986? Picture: OWEN HINES

Hundreds of runners turned out for Ipswich's Race Against Time as did thousands in 274 cities around the world which all held official events for the cause.

Can you spot yourself in the crowds at the Race Against Time? Picture: OWEN HINES Can you spot yourself in the crowds at the Race Against Time? Picture: OWEN HINES

89 countries held 10km fun runs simultaneously to raise money for famine relief charities Picture: OWEN HINES 89 countries held 10km fun runs simultaneously to raise money for famine relief charities Picture: OWEN HINES

