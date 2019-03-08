Like father like son at Ipswich Sporting Memories event

Chris Louis with dad John Louis, both legendary names at Ipswich Witches. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches star Chris Louis joined more than a dozen sports fans at a Sporting Memories event in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Louis and members of the Ipswich Library Sporting Memories Group. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Chris Louis and members of the Ipswich Library Sporting Memories Group. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The former world number three and son of club and Great Britain legend John Louis joined the club in sharing his favourite memories in Ipswich County Library.

It was arranged to commemorate 50 continuous years of speedway at Foxhall Stadium, the home of the Witches, now back in the sport's top flight.

Fans remembered the sport's heyday and helped to ensure Chris was more than aware of his dad's sporting achievements.

After praising the group for its work, Chris spoke of his sporting heroes which included his father who was fondly remembered by sports fans for the role he played in putting Ipswich on the map.

Another guest speaker, club member Peter Thorpe, said: "My first meeting was in 1957 and the big crowd and the noise - what a noise - was very special.

"It's important to remember that when Ipswich started, the rest of the country was seeing a decline in attendances, while Ipswich flourished. "It really is a great club."

You may also want to watch:

As well as sharing memories, a range of books and programmes from as far back as 1964 were on offer to peruse and there was a competition to see who could guess how many meetings the team had taken part in since 1969 - 1,561 with 826 wins.

The club, which meets every Tuesday in the library, aims to help keep men over the age of 55 socially active by providing free weekly sessions on sport.

Colin Orman, 67, who also attends another Sporting Memories club on Monday's at Quay Place, said: "They're great sessions, really, they help keep us active and you always see familiar faces.

"I might not be the biggest speedway fan but I certainly know all of Chris's achievements and it's great to hear from him."

Future speakers include Northstander Terry Hunt and former United States and Australia speedway manager James Easter.

Group organiser Nick Wright added: "Come along, we're a friendly bunch that make all very welcome and even have tea and biscuits.

"All of us love sport, so what better way is there to meet up and reminisce?