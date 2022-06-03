News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

From the Coronation parade to the Queen’s Jubilee

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 11:00 AM June 3, 2022
Derrick Landells at Stormont, during the Coronation tour

Derrick Landells at Stormont, during the Coronation tour - Credit: Derrick Landells

This year’s Queen’s Jubilee celebrations reminded a care home resident from Woolverstone about the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 in which he played his own part. 

Derrick Landells, 88, who has been living with his wife Rosemary, 82, at Spring Lodge care home since November 2020, not only took part in the Coronation parade in 1953, but also played his part during the Coronation tour in which the Queen and Prince Philip visited Stormont in Northern Ireland.

Derrick Landells at Spring Lodge with his wife Rosemary

Derrick Landells at Spring Lodge with his wife Rosemary - Credit: Spring Lodge

Mr Landells’ height was a factor in him being chosen as a flag bearer on both occasions. 

He said: “They said to me, ‘whatever you do, don’t drop it’. It was quite heavy! I attended other events at which Her Majesty was present, and at one of them she came and spoke to us afterwards and said to me, ‘Thank you very much’.” 

Derrick Landells pictured with his regiment

Derrick Landells pictured with his regiment - Credit: Derrick Landells

A photo of the Queen and Prince Philip inspecting the troops at Stormont has pride of place on Mr Landells' bedroom wall. 

The Queen
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Rhys Burroughs, 35, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Clive Wyard in 2018.

Man pleads guilty to killing of Ipswich grandfather nearly four years ago

Jane Hunt

person
An area of land off Paper Mill Lane, Claydon

Planning

Plans for 45-space lorry park near Ipswich submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Residents in Devonshire Road and Gladstone Road in Ipswich want a block to vehicles in Cavendish Street

Residents in rat run streets call for 'roadblock' to stop drivers' shortcut

Dominic Bareham

person
There is currently long delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash

Suffolk Live News

Lane blocked on A14 after three-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon