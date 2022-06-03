From the Coronation parade to the Queen’s Jubilee

This year’s Queen’s Jubilee celebrations reminded a care home resident from Woolverstone about the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 in which he played his own part.

Derrick Landells, 88, who has been living with his wife Rosemary, 82, at Spring Lodge care home since November 2020, not only took part in the Coronation parade in 1953, but also played his part during the Coronation tour in which the Queen and Prince Philip visited Stormont in Northern Ireland.

Derrick Landells at Spring Lodge with his wife Rosemary - Credit: Spring Lodge

Mr Landells’ height was a factor in him being chosen as a flag bearer on both occasions.

He said: “They said to me, ‘whatever you do, don’t drop it’. It was quite heavy! I attended other events at which Her Majesty was present, and at one of them she came and spoke to us afterwards and said to me, ‘Thank you very much’.”

Derrick Landells pictured with his regiment - Credit: Derrick Landells

A photo of the Queen and Prince Philip inspecting the troops at Stormont has pride of place on Mr Landells' bedroom wall.