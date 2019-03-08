Sunny

PUBLISHED: 11:33 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 19 April 2019

Spring flowers in Christchurch park, Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Spring flowers in Christchurch park, Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Today is set to be the hottest day of the year so far in Suffolk and thousands are expected to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather in Christchurch Park over the four-day weekend.

Temperatures look set to continue rising today and could even hit 23C across the bank holiday weekend – showing that spring has officially sprung and summer is on the horizon.

Bright flowers are in full bloom and Christchurch Park is full of new life as ducklings and other wildlife make an appearance in the spring sun. This week families will also be flocking to Felixstowe and other beach resorts up and down the coast - making the mist of the four days off work and the long-awaited sunshine.

Bees and other insects have also been encouraged by the rising temperatures – giving us all a taste of warmer days to come.

So could Suffolk be on for another hot summer like last year?

If you're looking for a way to enjoy the warm weather this Easter weekend there are lots of ways to get into the spring spirit – such as meeting spring lambs or enjoying a number of events egg hunts and toerh themed days out across the county.

Adorable spring lambs have been winning the hearts of the public in farms all over Suffolk – and there are many places to see the cute animals.

There are also a number of tourist-friendly attractions to keep the kids entertained over the bank holiday weekend if you are struggling for ideas.

