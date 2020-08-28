Ipswich road reopens following collision between ambulance and van
PUBLISHED: 18:48 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 28 August 2020
Archant
A road in Ipswich has reopened this evening following a collision involving an ambulance and a van.
Police were called to Spring Road at around 5.10pm to reports of a two vehicle collision.
On arrival officers found that an ambulance and a Ford Transit van had been involved in the incident.
No injuries were reported at the scene but the road was closed from the Cauldwell Hill Road junction down into the town for a time.
Highways arrived on scene to deal with oil on the road, which is not thought to be linked to the incident.
