Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident in Ipswich on Wednesday morning.
Police were called shortly after 7.15am to reports of concern for the safety of a male, who was said to have fallen from the railway viaduct over Spring Road.
The boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out. The closures were lifted at about 9am.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Police can confirm a 16-year-old boy has died following an incident in Ipswich this morning.
"Officers were called shortly after 7.15am today (Wednesday, March 31) to reports of concern for the safety of a male who fell from the railway viaduct at Spring Road.
"The teenager sustained head injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced deceased later this morning.
"The death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
