30 pupils self-isolating after coronavirus case at junior school

Thirty primary pupils at Springfield Junior School are self-isolating after the school recorded a positive Covid-19 case.

The measure comes following the positive case within one of the Ipswich school’s bubbles, which the school was made aware of on Tuesday, October 6.

As a result, 30 Year 5 pupils and four members of staff will now be self-isolating until Monday, October 19.

Louise Everitt, headteacher, said the school has worked alongside the Department for Education and Suffolk County Council, and has contacted all members of the school community immediately.

Mrs Everitt added: “We have begun to provide remote learning for the pupils isolating and continue to keep in touch with those families to support in any way we can.

“I would like to thank our whole school community – staff, parents and pupils – for their quick response to this situation and their continuing support at this time.”

