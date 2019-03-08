Partly Cloudy

Shopkeeper left 'shaking with fear' after masked raiders rob store

PUBLISHED: 10:06 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 16 April 2019

Springs Convenience Store in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Springs Convenience Store in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

An Ipswich shop keeper who was alone in his store when three masked men broke in and stole a large sum of cash and cigarettes has spoken out for the first time.

Saravanan Chithravel was alone, working at Springs convenience store in Spring Road at around 9.30pm on Saturday April 13, when three masked people entered the front door.

One of the people got into the shop's till while two kept watch. When the group made a run for it, they had taken around £1,000 of cash an around £1,200 of cigarettes.

Following the incident, Mr Chithravel said he was “shaking”.

“I was in the store room on my own when they came in,” the shop keeper said.

“When the door bell rang I came up to here. Two men held the door and the other man had something like a metal bar.

“They all had masks on.

“I spoke to the man but he had the weapon above the head.

“He came to the till and took all the money and then stole lots of cigarettes form under the shutter.

“There are people who live upstairs. There was a sound of them coming down stairs and when the door opened from the stairs the two people at the door ran away.

“The man who was taking the money carried on and then ran away.”

Mr Chithravel said that the person with the metal bar threatened to hit him with it and then swung it at him when he would not move from behind the counter.

A spokesperson from Suffolk police said: “A member of staff at an Ipswich convenience store was assaulted after three assailants entered the shop and stole cigarettes and cash.

“Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at the Springs convenience store around 9.25pm last night.

“The offenders wore beanie hats and scarves to obscure their faces and after assaulting the member of staff, stole a quantity of cigarettes and money from the Spring Road shop.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information regarding the assailants. Contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 37/20877/19.”

The spokesman also confirmed that officers are not linking the robbery to an attack on a shop keeper that happened in Haverhil just a few hours earlier.

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sick Felixstowe tourist Pete Mazur should fly home in air ambulance on Tuesday

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Patient charged £8.70 for call to cancel Ipswich Hospital appointment

Julie Knights, a nurse from Suffolk was shocked to find she had been charged for call to Ipswich Hospital to re-book an appointment at the eye clinic. Pictures: PHIL MORLEY

