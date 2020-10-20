Clean sweep as pupils hold their own litter pick in Ipswich park
PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 20 October 2020
Youngsters from Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich have held a litter pick in Stone Lodge Park.
The pupils came up with the idea of volunteering to pick up litter, and teachers said they were excited about taking part.
Year 3 teachers Daniel Sherman and Ellie Hayton organised the litter pick, with 30 children taking part.
Mr Sherman said: “It was really good. They collected a lot of different things, including a PlayStation controller and a sock, as well as all the usual things like plastic bottles and bags.
“Altogether they collected three big bags full of rubbish. They were really proud of how much they collected.”
There were full safety precautions and the children did not pick up any broken glass.
The litter pick was part of this term’s topic about caring for the community. The children were inspired to launch the clean-up after a visit by Ipswich Borough Council staff, who brought a dustcart and street sweeper to the school and demonstrated how they worked.
The council staff also held a special assembly at the school and gave litter-picking equipment to the pupils.
