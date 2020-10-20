E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Clean sweep as pupils hold their own litter pick in Ipswich park

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 20 October 2020

Children from Sprites Primary Academy took part in a litter pick at Stone Lodge Park. Archie and TJ all ready for the pick. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Youngsters from Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich have held a litter pick in Stone Lodge Park.

Jessie and Darcie ready to help clean up the litter in Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJessie and Darcie ready to help clean up the litter in Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The pupils came up with the idea of volunteering to pick up litter, and teachers said they were excited about taking part.

Lucas and Miles enjoying themselves on the litter pick. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLucas and Miles enjoying themselves on the litter pick. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Year 3 teachers Daniel Sherman and Ellie Hayton organised the litter pick, with 30 children taking part.

Casey and Oli from Sprites Primary Academy took part in a litter pick at Stone Lodge Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCasey and Oli from Sprites Primary Academy took part in a litter pick at Stone Lodge Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Sherman said: “It was really good. They collected a lot of different things, including a PlayStation controller and a sock, as well as all the usual things like plastic bottles and bags.

Quinn and Bella helping clear up the litter in Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNQuinn and Bella helping clear up the litter in Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Altogether they collected three big bags full of rubbish. They were really proud of how much they collected.”

The pupils chose Stone Lodge Park which was their local park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe pupils chose Stone Lodge Park which was their local park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There were full safety precautions and the children did not pick up any broken glass.

Children from Sprites Primary Academy took part in a litter pick at Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren from Sprites Primary Academy took part in a litter pick at Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The litter pick was part of this term’s topic about caring for the community. The children were inspired to launch the clean-up after a visit by Ipswich Borough Council staff, who brought a dustcart and street sweeper to the school and demonstrated how they worked.

Children from Sprites Primary Academy took part in a litter pick at Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren from Sprites Primary Academy took part in a litter pick at Stone Lodge Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The council staff also held a special assembly at the school and gave litter-picking equipment to the pupils.

