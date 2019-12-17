Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest 'inadequate' Ofsted

An Ipswich school rated as "inadequate" by inspectors is set to welcome a new headteacher after Christmas in an effort to turn its performance around.

Sprites Primary Academy was given the lowest grading by Ofsted in 2018, which prompted an improvement plan to be put in place.

But despite inspectors believing the school was making progress when they visited in January a full inspection on October 15 and 16 and published this month found the school was still struggling.

Reach2, the academy trust which runs the school, confirmed a new headteacher and governing body have been appointed to turn things around.

A Sprites Academy spokeswoman said: "Whilst we are disappointed with the Ofsted inspection result, we recognise that the academy has further to go on its school improvement journey.

"We have a clear plan of action to accelerate improvements, including appointing a new headteacher who will be taking up post early in the new term after the Christmas holidays.

"We will be sharing more details about the new head with parents shortly, but we are delighted to have attracted an exceptional school leader who has experience of taking a school from 'special measures' to 'good' with outstanding features.

"As well as the new head, we have also put in a place a new chair of governors.

"With our support, they will oversee a rapid improvement at Sprites so that we can deliver on our promise of providing local children with exceptional opportunities to learn."

In 2018, the Department for Education warned that the trust could be forced to cut ties with the school unless rapid improvements were made.

A spokeswoman from the Department for Education confirmed it was still an option: "The Regional Schools Commissioner is continuing to work closely with the trust to ensure rapid improvement is made.

"If the school does not begin to show the improvement required, the department will consider all options available, including the transfer of the school to a new trust."

In its report, Ofsted said that "for too long, pupils at Sprites Primary Academy have had an inadequate quality of education" and "the standard of behaviour had declined".

However, the report recognised that pupils were well looked after, and many parents were positive about the direction the school was heading.