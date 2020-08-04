TV star in Road Trip to Sproughton antiques centre
PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 August 2020
The Shed
An antiques centre in Sproughton was the star of the show after a recent visit from the TV cameras.
The Shed at Sproughton hosted the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip, which sees antiques experts set off around the UK searching for antiques and collectibles.
Each expert has a budget of £200 and must spot and cut a deal for items they think will sell well at auction.
Auctioneer Charles Hanson arrived at The Shed where, after haggling with the centre’s tea room manager Berty Newson, bought two items. They will be kept secret until the programme is broadcast later in the year.
Lesley Austin, proprietor and co-founder of The Shed, said: “It was great fun, Charles was such a gentleman and we really enjoyed working with him. We can’t say what he bought but the programme is due to go out in the autumn and we hope they will sell well.”
The Shed, in Sproughton High Street, has four showrooms of antiques plus Nora’s, a 1940s tea room.
