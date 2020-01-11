Police at scene of upturned car outside Ipswich

A car has flipped onto its side after a crash in a village outside of Ipswich.

Suffolk Special Constables posted an image of an upturned car in Lower Street in Sproughton on Twitter.

No people have been injured as a result of the crash.

Police have confirmed that the road was closed while recovery services arrive to remove the vehicle, advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

However, police have now confirmed the road has reopened.