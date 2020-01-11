E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police at scene of upturned car outside Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:50 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:18 11 January 2020

A car has flipped in Sproughton, just outside of Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A car has flipped in Sproughton, just outside of Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A car has flipped onto its side after a crash in a village outside of Ipswich.

Suffolk Special Constables posted an image of an upturned car in Lower Street in Sproughton on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

No people have been injured as a result of the crash.

Police have confirmed that the road was closed while recovery services arrive to remove the vehicle, advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

However, police have now confirmed the road has reopened.

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Racial equality group criticises Ipswich MP over his ‘disappointing’ comments about crime

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-1 win against Accrington Stanley

Will Keane celebrates with teammates after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police at scene of upturned car outside Ipswich

A car has flipped in Sproughton, just outside of Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists