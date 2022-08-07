Plea to return missing handmade postbox topper
- Credit: Susie Tucker
The maker of a handmade postbox topper has said it is "disappointing" the creation has gone missing.
Susie Tucker, from Sproughton, had knitted a post box topper of Queen Elizabeth and several corgis in honour of the Platinum Jubilee, and placed it on the post box at the top of Lower Street.
With the jubilee now passed, Mrs Tucker had been intending to take it down and replace it with a new topper, but was informed by a friend on Friday that it had vanished.
She said: “It happened sometime between the morning and 4.30pm on Friday afternoon, so it was during daylight hours."
She said that although there are many other things going on in the world, if the topper had been stolen it was still disheartening.
Mrs Tucker said: “I don’t regret making it, but it is disappointing for the village. So many people have said they loved seeing her, and that she was a lift in these dreadful times.
“She's brought a smile to many people’s faces.”
If you have any information about where the missing topper might be, or have also had one stolen, get in touch by emailing: abygail.fossett@archant.co.uk