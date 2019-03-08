Village anger as Sproughton eyed for at least 1,500 new homes by 2036

Fears have been raised at a public meeting over the number of homes a Suffolk village is expected to take over the next 20 years.

A meeting was held at Tithe Barn in Sproughton, where more than 60 villagers came out to share their thoughts.

It was organised by the parish council as part of the consultation response to Babergh and Mid Suffolk's joint local plan, which proposes more than 1,500 additional homes for the village by 2036.

The village already has 475 homes approved and under construction at Wolsey Grange and 30 more in Church Lane.

Zac Norman, parish and district councillor, said there were questions raised on "why we seem to be taking such a large amount of development compared to the rest of Babergh".

He said: "There is also the obvious concern of the amount of traffic we are expected to take with around 6,000 extra cars which will be putting extra strain on our already strained village, especially when anything happens to the Orwell Bridge.

"We have no medical facilities, one community shop and a poorly connected bus route.

"There was a general consensus that the Northern Bypass would benefit the village and that it could take some of the strain away, however, this alone isn't adequate to accommodate so much development.

"I believe it is vitally important that Sproughton residents have their voices heard and by as many as possible submitting their comments to Babergh, it will hopefully go a long way."

The consultation is ongoing until September 30, after which responses will be considered by the district councils and any changes made.

A swathe of planning applications lodged earlier this year prompted the formation of a campaign group, which feared the village could quadruple in size.

Land in the area is an attractive prospect for developers because of the close employment links to Ipswich and travel connections to the A14.

The joint local plan's allocation includes 75 homes on land north of Burstall Lane, 1,100 properties on land north of the A1071 and 475 dwellings in Poplar Lane.

The development of the old sugar beet site is also generating land for employment use.