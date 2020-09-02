Houses 100m away disturbed by loud traffic from A14 roadworks diversion

Dan Pryce has lived in Sproughton for 12 years and is frustrated by heavy traffic from the A14 being diverted through the village for road works. Picture: DAN PRYCE Archant

An air traffic controller living in Sproughton is complaining of being disturbed by the loud noise of lorries heading to Felixtowe after being diverted off the A14 for overnight road works.

Dan Pryce lives 100m off the high street of the small village on the outskirts of Ipswich and claims he still hears the noise of lorries rumbling past late at night.

Highways England began structural maintenance work on the eastbound carriageway on Tuesday, September 1, which is due to finish on Saturday, September 5.

The diversion was agreed by Highways England and Suffolk Highways and the works are taking place between 10pm and 6am each night. However, it is not the first time the route has been used to divert traffic.

Mr Pryce, an air traffic controller, has lived in the village for 12 years with his wife and two children, and said it is used for diversions between once and twice a year – causing major disruption to residents.

He said: “The road surface is quite an old surface and every time the lorries hit a drain or pothole the noise is so loud.

“They need to find a better solution because the high street in the village is not fit for purpose and it’s all the lorries heading to Felixstowe docks.

“There are no double yellow lines and it’s the only parking for those houses on the high street.”

The high street actually has a 7.5 tonne weight limit and yet HGVs continue to use it.

Zac Norman, a Babergh district councillor, lives directly on the high street and agrees the noise is the main issue.

“The road is very narrow and cars are parked either side forcing lorries to hug the pavement,” he said.

“They come over the bridge on Lower Street and come right through the high street to get back on to the A14.

“It has been used as a diversion for so long but it really is only a matter of time until an accident happens – the noise is a real issue for people.”

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important maintenance work.

“We will continue to listen to feedback from customers, stakeholders and our own teams to find further improvements to how we manage traffic.

“We work hard to keep disruption from our roadworks to a minimum, and do everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the approved diversions that we use when the A14 is closed.

“The diversion routes used have been agreed with Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Police and are clearly signposted.

“We also publicise all diversions well in advance via signs on the roads, the Traffic England website and traffic bulletins on local and national radio stations.”

