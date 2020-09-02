E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Houses 100m away disturbed by loud traffic from A14 roadworks diversion

PUBLISHED: 17:09 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 02 September 2020

Dan Pryce has lived in Sproughton for 12 years and is frustrated by heavy traffic from the A14 being diverted through the village for road works. Picture: DAN PRYCE

Dan Pryce has lived in Sproughton for 12 years and is frustrated by heavy traffic from the A14 being diverted through the village for road works. Picture: DAN PRYCE

Archant

An air traffic controller living in Sproughton is complaining of being disturbed by the loud noise of lorries heading to Felixtowe after being diverted off the A14 for overnight road works.

Many lorries have been heard coming through Sproughton while the A14 diversion is in place. Picture: DAN PRYCEMany lorries have been heard coming through Sproughton while the A14 diversion is in place. Picture: DAN PRYCE

Dan Pryce lives 100m off the high street of the small village on the outskirts of Ipswich and claims he still hears the noise of lorries rumbling past late at night.

Highways England began structural maintenance work on the eastbound carriageway on Tuesday, September 1, which is due to finish on Saturday, September 5.

The diversion was agreed by Highways England and Suffolk Highways and the works are taking place between 10pm and 6am each night. However, it is not the first time the route has been used to divert traffic.

Mr Pryce, an air traffic controller, has lived in the village for 12 years with his wife and two children, and said it is used for diversions between once and twice a year – causing major disruption to residents.

Many lorries have been heard coming through Sproughton while the A14 diversion is in place. Picture: DAN PRYCEMany lorries have been heard coming through Sproughton while the A14 diversion is in place. Picture: DAN PRYCE

MORE: Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

He said: “The road surface is quite an old surface and every time the lorries hit a drain or pothole the noise is so loud.

“They need to find a better solution because the high street in the village is not fit for purpose and it’s all the lorries heading to Felixstowe docks.

“There are no double yellow lines and it’s the only parking for those houses on the high street.”

You may also want to watch:

The high street actually has a 7.5 tonne weight limit and yet HGVs continue to use it.

Zac Norman, a Babergh district councillor, lives directly on the high street and agrees the noise is the main issue.

“The road is very narrow and cars are parked either side forcing lorries to hug the pavement,” he said.

“They come over the bridge on Lower Street and come right through the high street to get back on to the A14.

“It has been used as a diversion for so long but it really is only a matter of time until an accident happens – the noise is a real issue for people.”

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important maintenance work.

“We will continue to listen to feedback from customers, stakeholders and our own teams to find further improvements to how we manage traffic.

“We work hard to keep disruption from our roadworks to a minimum, and do everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the approved diversions that we use when the A14 is closed.

“The diversion routes used have been agreed with Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Police and are clearly signposted.

“We also publicise all diversions well in advance via signs on the roads, the Traffic England website and traffic bulletins on local and national radio stations.”

MORE: Highways England apologises for ‘nightmare’ A14 roadworks keeping residents awake

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man admits growing cannabis at rental property

Daniel Read, of Dales Road, Ipswich pleaded guilty before magistrates Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man admits growing cannabis at rental property

Daniel Read, of Dales Road, Ipswich pleaded guilty before magistrates Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Jury retires to consider verdict in Richard Day manslaughter trial

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Has the town centres’ loss been good news for Suffolk’s independent businesses?

Queues are a regular sight outside Krusty's shop in Dales Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Avoid the congestion call from Suffolk as workers and pupils head back

Suffolk is trying to encourage more people to get on their bikes like cabinet member Paul West and head of transport strategy Graeme Mateer. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

CCTV appeal after man grabs bank notes in petrol station theft

Do you recognise the man in the photo? Contact Woodbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting crime reference 37/33384/20. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE