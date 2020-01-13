Warning: 4 weeks of road closures near Ipswich supermarket

A busy Ipswich road which is used to reach Morrisons in the edge of Ipswich will be closed for four weeks in the new year.

The upcoming works in Sproughton Road are being carried out as part of the construction of Boss Hall Estate - the former site of Namco bowling alley which closed down in January.

The work will begin on Monday, January 13 2020, closing Sproughton Road between Hanson Concrete and Europa Way for one month to allow for the safe construction of a foul rising main.

The closure will be in place at all times, however there will be access to pedestrians and cyclists.

Two main diversions will be in place for drivers throughout the roadworks.

Traffic from Europa Way and Morrisons will be diverted via Sproughton Road, Bramford Road B1067, Yarmouth Road, London Road A1214 and the A14 junction 55-54.

Traffic coming from Sproughton Road will be diverted via the A14 junction 55-54, London Road A1214, Yarmouth Road, Bramford Road B1067 and Sproughton Road.

For the remainder of the works from Monday, January 27 2020, some traffic management will be required to make the final testing and connection of the new rising main into Anglian Water's infrastructure.

This will result in three-way traffic lights being installed on the roundabout.

Balfour Beatty is the construction company who will be carrying out the sewage works on behalf of Ipswich Borough Council.