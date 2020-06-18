E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich road closed after reports of deep flood water

PUBLISHED: 10:05 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 18 June 2020

Sproughton Road is currently closed because of flood water Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A road in Ipswich has been temporarily closed this morning after it flooded during the heavy rain.

Sproughton Road is currently blocked after reports of deep flood water.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter that one of its teams had attended the road on Thursday morning and temporarily closed it.

It is not clear at this stage how long the road will be closed for.

