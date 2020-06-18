Ipswich road closed after reports of deep flood water
PUBLISHED: 10:05 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 18 June 2020
Archant
A road in Ipswich has been temporarily closed this morning after it flooded during the heavy rain.
Sproughton Road is currently blocked after reports of deep flood water.
Suffolk Highways said on Twitter that one of its teams had attended the road on Thursday morning and temporarily closed it.
It is not clear at this stage how long the road will be closed for.
