Road near Ipswich supermarket to CLOSE for 4 weeks

The sewage works will cause four weeks of road closures Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Archant

A busy road near the A14 will be closed for four weeks while work is carried out as part of the construction of Sproughton Enterprise Park – the site of the former sugar beet factory.

Sproughton Road in Ipswich will be closed for four weeks. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Sproughton Road in Ipswich will be closed for four weeks. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Workers will be returning to Sproughton Road earlier than originally planned to complete the final phase of construction, as they take advantage of “reduced traffic volumes in the area” during the coronavirus lockdown.

The road was previously closed for four weeks in January – and is now being closed again to complete the rising main installation beyond Sproughton Railway Bridge.

The works require a full closure of Sproughton Road between the railway bridge and Europa Way from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, June 26.

This means all traffic hoping to reach the Morrisons at Boss Hall Estate, where Namco bowling alley closed down in 2018, will need to take a 15.7km diversion, taking around 20 minutes in current traffic.

Vehicles heading from Europa Way and Morrisons will be diverted via Sproughton Road, Bramford Road B1067, Yarmouth Road, London Road A1214 and A14 Junction 55-54.

While traffic from Sproughton Road will be diverted via the A14 Junction 54-55, London Road A1214, Yarmouth Road, Bramford Road B1067 and Sproughton Road.

Balfour Beatty is the construction company who will be carrying out the sewage works on behalf of Ipswich Borough Council.

In a letter to residents in Sproughton, Balfour Beatty said: “We apologise for the inconvenience the road closure will cause. These works have been brought forward to utilise the reduced traffic volumes in the area.”

The traffic management contractor for the works is MLP Traffic, who can be contacted on 0330 016 96 96 during the closure.