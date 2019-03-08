Rain

Homes in Ipswich still without water due to burst pipe

PUBLISHED: 15:20 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 17 May 2019

The burst water main has been affecting homes and businesses in Castle Hill, Westbourne, Bramford and Sproughton Picture: ARCHANT

A burst main is still causing problems with water supply across parts of Ipswich.

Anglian Water has been working on the emergency pipe works in Ipswich to return water to hundreds of homes in the north-west part of the town.

Work began early on May 17 and after initially affecting houses in four wards in Ipswich, it is currently thought to only affect homes in the Sproughton area.

The water supply company is hoping to have water restored to all homes in Ipswich by 5pm.

A statement from the supplier says: "We are really sorry but some customers in the Sproughton may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We have identified a burst water main in one area that we are working hard to get fixed so we can get the supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"This should be by 5pm on May 17 but we are really sorry we have inconvenienced our customers."

Westbourne Academy, in Marlow Road, was affected by the problems on a crucial GCSE exam day.

However teachers told students that exams would proceed as usual and all students were still expected to attend.

