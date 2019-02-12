Heavy Showers

Packed public meeting shows strength of opposition to controversial 114 homes plan

PUBLISHED: 13:17 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 28 February 2019

About 175 people turned up for the first public meeting organised by the working group against the development, Burstall Lane. Picture: RHONA JERMYN

About 175 people turned up for the first public meeting organised by the working group against the development, Burstall Lane. Picture: RHONA JERMYN

Archant

Overwhelming opposition to a potential 2000 homes to be built in Suffolk’s countryside turned up in force at the first public meeting of a community group.

The meeting let residents know how to oppose the development, one of eight that could see 2,000 homes built around Sproughton, west of Ipswich Picture: RHONA JERMYNThe meeting let residents know how to oppose the development, one of eight that could see 2,000 homes built around Sproughton, west of Ipswich Picture: RHONA JERMYN

The Sproughton Working Group has formed in recent weeks to oppose the latest of eight possible developments around the village between Hadleigh and Ipswich.

The campaign group is fighting against plans for 114 homes next to Burstall Lane which were submitted this month by Pigeon Land 2 Ltd and The Felix Thornley Cobbold Agricultural Trust, holding its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, February 27.

Pigeon Land 2 claims that the proposed scheme can bring affordable housing, new land for offices and employment at a new nursery, as well as additional land to extend the grounds of the Wild Man for a new pub garden, a new village green and an “enhanced allotment”.

But Sproughton Working Group member Rhona Jermyn has said the development is “one too many”.

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

She said: “The meeting was absolutely packed and we had an amazing response.

“At one point the chairman of Burstall Parish Council asked if anyone in the room was in favour of the development, and I think everyone just laughed.

“It doesn’t make sense to build these houses if there is not a market for these and there are houses out there to fill.”

Those at the meeting were given advice on how to air their grievances, with directions on how to comment on the plans on the Babergh and Mid Suffolk planning site.

Developers are still awaiting permission for 54 properties by Hopkins Homes, 195 on the land east of Loraine Way and The Street, an estimated 500-1,000 properties at Chantry Vale, and further sites in Sproughton and Bramford.

Already under construction along the Gipping Valley are 30 homes in Church Lane and 475 started at the Wolsey Grange development near the Holiday Inn. The site is both a within a Natural England National Character Area, with means special consideration has to be made before development of the land can take place.

“On top of that the village allotment needs moving and a cricket pitch will go in its place,” added Mrs Jermyn.

“The soil for that allotment is full of vegetable matter, it’s designed to be an allotment and some people have had patches there for over 40 years - and it’s on a slope. That’s not going to work for a cricket pitch.”

