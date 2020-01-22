E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Square knives welcomed as a 'step in the right direction' by Dean Stansby foundation

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 January 2020

Viners Assure Knives will be sold in Dunelm Mill across Suffolk. Picture: VINERS

Square-tipped knives which cannot be used as a stabbing weapon are being welcomed by an Ipswich anti-knife crime campaigner.

L/R: Jamie Hart runs the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation with Paul Stansby after his brother, Dean Stansby, was involved in a fatal stabbing in 2017. Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATIONL/R: Jamie Hart runs the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation with Paul Stansby after his brother, Dean Stansby, was involved in a fatal stabbing in 2017. Picture: BE LUCKY ANTI-KNIFE CRIME FOUNDATION

The knives have gone on sale in stores across East Anglia in response to the government reclassification of kitchen knives as offensive weapons during a record high in knife crime.

The knives are being sold as The Assure Collection by cutlery company Viners.

Jamie Hart set up the Be Lucky Anti-Knife Crime Foundation after the fatal stabbing of his friend Dean Stansby in 2017 and is happy to see the issue is being tackled with creative new ideas.

"It is a brilliant idea and we need to see people thinking more along these lines," he said.

"Any idea to stop knife crime is a step in the right direction, anything to slow the pace of the epidemic down is a good thing."

Jonathon Brown, head of sales at Viners, said: "We think this is the start of an evolution and want other stores to follow in our footsteps.

"We hope it's creating a much safer environment."

Mr Hart's first concern is that any new products aiming to prevent crime need to be affordable to have any impact.

He said: "If they lead with a new design that's supposed to help stop knife crime it needs to be affordable for the average Joe.

"I don't spend a lot on my cutlery, I don't hold fancy dinner parties so I just get the cheap stuff as many families do.

"But shops need to be doing their part too, locking the knives away in glass cabinets so they cannot be stolen and using challenge 25."

Whilst many shops have stopped the sale of single knives and increased protection, Mr Hart claims that even walking around Ipswich shops he's seen poor safeguarding.

"If this idea helps save even one life then it's worth it," he added.

"But, if you're making a product to help people then don't make it something you make loads of money off - make it affordable and then it will help."

The Viners Assure Collection is priced from £3.99 for a single knife and a four piece set for £15.99.

They are being rolled out in Dunelm Mill, The Range and Acado throughout January and eventually will be sold in Asda.

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

