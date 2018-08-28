Fresh warning after ‘silver taxi’ approaches children in Ipswich

St Alban's Catholic High School has sent a warning letter out to parents Picture: SIMON PARKER

Children are being told to avoid walking home alone after several reports of a silver car loitering near Ipswich schools.

Rose Hill Primary school has warned parents about safegaurding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Rose Hill Primary school has warned parents about safegaurding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have issued a fresh warning to parents following reports of a man trying to tempt students into his car at four locations across Ipswich.

The first incident happened on Monday, January 7, when an 11-year-old boy was approached on Digby Road by a male driver who asked if he wanted a lift home. The boy walked off and the man drove away.

The boy described the car as light blue or grey in colour, and potentially a taxi. The driver was white and had slight stubble on his face.

In a similar incident on Thursday, January 10, a 12-year-old girl was approached on her way home from school at the bus stop on Woodbridge Road East, near the lane from Digby Road.

A male driver in a silver car pulled up and claimed the girl’s mother had arranged for a taxi to take her home. The victim then managed to run away.

The third incident happened on Monday, January 21 at around 5.30pm, when a 12-year-old girl was walking on her own at the top of Bull Road and Celestion Drive.

A driver in a silver car, which the girl described as a taxi, approached her and said hello.

The man is described as white, in his late 60s or early 70s, with a white short beard. He was wearing a navy blue cap and had a flushed appearance.

A fourth incident was reported on Tuesday, January 22 at around 7.40am, when police say an 11-year-old girl was approached by a driver on Foxhall Road.

Officers are currently keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents are linked.

Inspector Sally Henderson said: “We understand the nature of these reports will cause concern in the local community. However, I would like to reassure local residents by confirming that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area and our enquiries are continuing.

“We would like to remind children that they should avoid walking home alone and if they witness or see anything suspicious, they should report it straight away to police.”

St Alban’s Catholic High School and Rose Hill Primary School have both sent letters informing parents about incidents involving their students.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen any motorists acting suspiciously in the area on either Monday January, (CAD 137), Thursday, January 10 (CAD 87), Monday, January 21 (CAD 42) or Tuesday, January 22 (CAD 73) to get in touch.

Anyone with dash cam footage captured in the area on the dates stated, should also contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant CAD reference on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.