Ipswich school's charitable pupils praised after 'good' Ofsted inspection

PUBLISHED: 14:17 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 25 February 2020

St Alban's Catholic High School in Ipswich is celebrating after being rated as a 'good' school by Ofsted Picture: ST ALBAN'S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

St Alban's Catholic High School in Ipswich is celebrating after being rated as a 'good' school by Ofsted Picture: ST ALBAN'S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

ST ALBAN'S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

St Alban's Catholic High School in Ipswich is celebrating after an improvement drive saw the school rated 'good' by regulator Ofsted.

The school in Digby Road had previously been rated "requires improvement" in its last inspection in 2017 - but has since made a turnaround under the helm of headteacher Matt Baker, who took on the post in February 2018.

In the latest report, the school was found to be "good" in all five criteria, with particular recognition given to behaviour and attitudes in the school under its motto "learning, respecting, caring".

Among the praise was for the school's 956 pupils, who inspector Kathryn Herlock said were "polite, mature and considerate towards others" - adding that their charitable nature was another respected trait.

Mr Baker said he was delighted with the outcome.

He said: "This is an important milestone for our school.

"We have been working tirelessly to ensure our students have access to an ambitious personal development programme, a broad curriculum delivered by dedicated teachers, and a caring and nurturing environment.

You may also want to watch:

"What I am most proud of though is the comments made about our students.

"If a school is judged on the young people who come to learn here, then we have a great deal to be proud of."

Also highlighted in the report were improvements to the school's sixth form, alongside praise for the school's special needs and/or disability (SEND) team, pastoral support and careers advice.

The report added: "St Alban's is a Catholic school where Christian values have a positive influence on its members.

"Leaders have ambitious plans for improvement and are committed to the school, its staff and the pupils."

Mr Baker added the school will continue to develop on areas it needs to improve, with the report highlighting the need to make changes to the history curriculum and sixth form attendance.

It is also launching a new four-day A-level programme, which will see students spend one day a week undertaking work experience.

Mr Baker added: "What is vital is our ambition does not stop here.

"St Alban's is an inclusive community that is going from strength to strength."

Ipswich school's charitable pupils praised after 'good' Ofsted inspection

St Alban's Catholic High School in Ipswich is celebrating after being rated as a 'good' school by Ofsted Picture: ST ALBAN'S CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

