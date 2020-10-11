E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Historic Ipswich church up for sale with potential to convert into housing

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 October 2020

St Clements Congregational Church in Ipswich is up for sale Picture: BEANE WASS AND BOX

A Victorian church in Ipswich has been put up for sale and could be turned into a family home, according to agents.

The church retains many of its historic features Picture: BEANE WASS AND BOXThe church retains many of its historic features Picture: BEANE WASS AND BOX

The former St Clements Congregational Church in Back Hamlet, Ipswich has been put on the market and is being sold by agents Beane Wass and Box.

The guide price for the former church is around £300,000 - but a buyer purchasing it at that rate must use it as a place of worship.

Included in the sale is the main church building, which is made up of the main worship area, a balcony, porch, meeting room, as well as a rear kitchen and porch.

The church is no longer in use and is being sold with many of its original features still intact, including pews, an organ and stalls.

The church could possibly be turned into a residential dwelling Picture: BEANE WASS AND BOXThe church could possibly be turned into a residential dwelling Picture: BEANE WASS AND BOX

The building itself dates back to Victorian times and has strong ties with the Grimwade family.

The listing for the church also indicates that it could be turned into a home, following a pre-application discussion with Ipswich Borough Council.

No formal planning consent for conversion, however, is in place at this time and would need to be sought by any prospective buyer.

A spokesman for agents Beane Wass and Box said: “Beane Wass & Box are delighted to have been instructed to market this fantastic and unusual church by the Congregational Federation which will undoubtedly appeal to both religious and arts organisations.

“There is also a detailed Pre-app from Ipswich Borough Council which broadly indicates that a residential conversion could be appropriate for the building.

“We are inviting offers around £300,000 for the existing use and £450,000 for residential conversion, subject to planning.”

